Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
Apr 3

This is disgusting. Does he know how many people this terrorist killed?

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
Apr 3

"Let's kill all the lawyers". Disclaimer: this is NOT an incitement to violence. This is a famous quote from Shakespeare (Henry VI, Part 2). The question is: why do so many people hate lawyers,

especially lawyers who become politicians? There's a very long answer and a very short answer.

The very short answer: take a look at Starmer.

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