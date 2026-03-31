Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
Mar 31

I wouldn’t think that gays or lesbians would want to be associated with a party that supports the very people (Muslims of course) who want to kill them, just like the Nazis did!

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Kaycee's avatar
Kaycee
Mar 31

You know, that is one thing you don't read about here much in the US. There are the Log Cabin Republicans but that is the only one I am aware of. And as far as a lesbian conservative women's group, I have never heard of such. I have been curious about the whole trans & gender movement (GrokAI says there are over 200 now but it is fluid you know) and how those people have captured the LGB movement and not pissed off every one of those that don't agree. I hope they are leaving in droves from the deranged LGBTQIA+ deranged lunatics.

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