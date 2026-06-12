Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Elaine Thomas's avatar
Elaine Thomas
4h

Well done Claire, we need more MPs like you.👏👏👏👍

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
3h

I don’t trust the fake government at all since they elected into office

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