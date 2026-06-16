JEFF TAYLOR

Something Has Changed With Farage

NIGEL FARAGE

He is now on Substack. Here is his first article, it is long and detailed. And damning.

WHERE ARE WE HEADING?

Farage needs to up his game, and his article “Britain is a two tier state - against white people” is an indication that he is doing so.

(I wonder whether he will boldly come out against Islam itself at some point? Imagine how the leftie useful idiots would respond!)

On the contest of Reform UK versus Restore Britain

Many say: let them join forces and defeat the left. And that argument certainly has merit. However, here is another perspective: healthy competition is a good thing. It will force both to up their game, and become even more effective.

At our level we are more or less spectators. Some of my readers are for Farage and some are for Lowe. Both have their merits.

I just wish that Farage would speak out against Islam itself. I write regularly to all MPs, which includes Reform UK MPs. My aim is to wake all of them up, across political parties, to the severe threat that Islam is to us all. It does not care if we are left or right wing, it will happily slit all of our throats.

Put your candid comments below, but I discourage ad hominem attacks on other commenters. We are all trying to find the answer, and just maybe there is not one single answer at this stage.

We live in interesting times!

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