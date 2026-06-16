Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Irene AEnglisc's avatar
Irene AEnglisc
1h

Farage has sold out, he's been bought. The Christmas meal fundraiser where Farage was at the top table surrounded exclusively by Muslim men is the clue. Those Muslim men paid £25,000 each to attend, what do we think they want for their money? Farage's relationship with Sasan Ghanderhari should be examined, Ghanderhari paid £50,000 in expense costs for Farage to attend Davos. Davos, the meeting place for the World Economic Forum...

Farage has promised the future leadership of Reform to Muhammad Zia Yusuf 🤔 although he also promised that to Robert Jenrick to tempt him in to Reform... that will be an interesting episode when Farage walks in to the sunset with his suitcases stuffed with money. The relationship between Farage, Reform, and Islam has become a close one, and a big part of why so many of us have left Reform and joined Restore Britain.

If people knew the truth about Farage and Reform, they'd never vote for them.

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1 reply by Hellish 2050
Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
1h

Then vote for them if I was in your position now

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