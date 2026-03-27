All these videos are under 15 minutes.

APOSTATE PROPHET

13 minutes

The ONLY True Summary of Islam

UNKNOWN ORIGIN

This is a brief overview.

It keeps disappearing from YouTube, then others upload it.

8 minutes

3 Things You Should Know About Islam

DR ZAKIR NAIK

What he fails to mention is that the “no compulsion in religion” verse is abrogated, effectively deleted.

Under 4 minutes.

If there is no Compulsion in Islam then why is a Muslim who leaves Islam put to Death

SANCTUS

7 minutes

How St Thomas Aquinas refuted Muhammad and Islam

STORY CRAFT LABS

Muslim Expansion Timeline: 610 to 2025 | Animated History

(Not sure why India is regarded as Islamic)

BROTHER ISMAEL

Under 10 minutes

Why I Left Islam (After Preaching It 16 Years)

ENCOURAGING APOSTASY

Brother Ismael explains why he left Islam: because of its immorality.

Among younger Muslims, around a quarter have left Islam.

The unhappiness with the immorality of Islam is a major factor.

If you search on YouTube for “why I left Islam” you will find many testimonies.

They are powerful testimonies, and they encourage others to leave Islam.

If the internet is not censored, then this should result in an avalanche of apostasy.

The UK Government appeases Islam. It is thus no surprise that it is seeking ever-increasing censorship of the internet.

The testimonies of numerous ex-Muslims are included in this book. They powerfully explain their reasons.

Islam should not be able to survive the internet age. But only if the internet is not censored.

A number of my Substack articles have been agre-restricted censored in the UK. If you have a Substack account, or are not in the UK, you may not have noticed. If you put yur VPN as located in the UK, and log out of your account, you will see which articles are already censored. They are the ones that criticise Islam.

The censorship happens at the time of first posting the article. And ignores subsequent edits! Offering a loophole.

BOOK: WHY I LEFT ISLAM

Powerful testimonies by former Muslims. The testimonies of ex-Muslims are powerful indeed. They have studied Islam, lived it, and for a time believed it and defended it. They really do know what they are talking about. Look up on YouTube “Why I left Islam”, and you will find many ex-Muslims giving powerful testimonies. Their life stories are transcribed in this book.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/-hellish-2050/why-i-left-islam/paperback/product-2dvqzr.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/why-i-left-islam/ebook/product-959ry7m.html

SUPPORT “PROJECT PHOENIX”

Upgrade to a paid subscription and receive FOUR ebooks (PDF files) as a thank you! Including the book “Project Phoenix UK”.

My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the Book Catalogue article, below. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. I have subsequently written numerous more books on this topic. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate. I have to subsist on low value jobs such as gardening and dog sitting. And selling books too!

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