Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Pebbles
Mar 27

I am glad you are referencing Apostate Prophet. He is brilliant. He has a Fatwa against him, so naturally his YT videos will be targeted with fake complaints and removed. Keep it circulating.

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