GREEN & PLEASANT

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@greenandpleasantUK

Website

https://www.greenandpleasant.co

Substack

so apparently, british people are the extremists now...

There are numerous videos on the Green & Pleasant YouTube channel. I have only now discovered this channel, it looks as though there are some gems there. Do explore.

The concerns are mirrored in my own Project Phoenix.

If you become a paid subscriber to my Substack you receive the ebook “Project Phoenix UK” and three other ebooks free. And significantly, you will be supporting my work to push back against the Islamisation of the West.

BOOK: PROJECT PHOENIX UK

PROJECT PHOENIX UK

HALTING THE ISLAMIC CONQUEST OF THE WEST – THE UK IS KEY

It is widely recognised that the UK is on course to become Islamic this century. Vice President J.D. Vance: “What is the first truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon? … maybe it’s actually the UK, since Labour just took over.”

Britain is rapidly becoming Islamic. Islam is not reformable, certainly not in the short timescale of a few decades required to save the UK. And probably not reformable in many centuries either.

Islam is at war with non-Muslims, and has been from nearly its inception – “Dar al-Harb”. Non-Muslims may not realise that Islam is at war with them, and that is part of its deception. Time is rapidly running out. What can we do to save Western civilisation? In fact we have numerous strengths still. We are not yet finished.

NOTE: although the book has “UK” in the title, the ideas and suggestions are just as appliccable to other countries. The USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Israel etc etc can all benefit too. I do hope that every nation that wishes to retain its freedom from Islamisation will set up their own “Project Phoenix”.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/project-phoenix-uk/paperback/product-jewdnd4.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/project-phoenix-uk/ebook/product-7kvmvkn.html

SUPPORT “PROJECT PHOENIX”

Upgrade to a paid subscription and receive FOUR ebooks (PDF files) as a thank you! Including the book “Project Phoenix UK”.

My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the Book Catalogue article, below. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. I have subsequently written numerous more books on this topic. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate. I have to subsist on low value jobs such as gardening and dog sitting. And selling books too!

I ask for your support, it is gratefully received. Please upgrade to a paid subscription and / or buy me a coffee. It is appreciated!

Paid subscribers to my substack receive FOUR free ebooks (PDF files). After subscribing, go to the article below to download them. Note that your payment will appear with the description: “BOOKS AND SUBSCRIPTION” on your bank statement.

You can also support my work via “Buy me a coffee”. Here is the link: https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050 Note: the page is sometimes slow to load (20+ seconds), be patient!