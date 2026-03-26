Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
Mar 26

Thanks for sharing. This is excellent reporting, of some very inconvenient truths. We are being ruled over by "useful idiots". Islamists and the Far-Left make unusual bedfellows. Yes, they have the same common goal: to destroy the existing system. But if this happens, the "useful idiots" of the Far-Left (and that includes the UK Establishment), will be dealt with by "the Religion of Peace". We've seen this playbook before: in Lebanon and Iran. Those who don't learn from history are condemned to be victims.

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Kaycee's avatar
Kaycee
Mar 26

Oh yeaaaaah. The British have always struck me as being the most radical extremists, mmmhmmm.

There is no explaining the Left's obsession with Islam and protecting illegals - well, except the actual Marxist/totalitarian domination of the world via sharia - the problem for the Left is that they have no idea their heads are on the chopping block when their usefulness ends.

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