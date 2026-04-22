PUZZLEMENT

The mainstream media has reported that an RAF officer cadet has been suspended for highlighting the threat from Islam. That threat is increasingly recognised.

And the RAF has rightly received much criticism for its actions.

But it still leaves an unanswered question: WHY does the RAF have the opinion of Islam that it appears to have?

I think I have found the smoking gun, that goes a long way to answering this question.

It is quite a long document. I have skimmed read it, I will produce a more in-depth discussion on it in a future article. However I thought I would bring it to your attention straight away. So you get a chance to think along with me.

If you do read it, please put your reactions in a comment below.

THE DOCUMENT

The long article “The Qur’an and War: Observations on Islamic Just War” starts on indicated page 41 and continues to page 63. It was published in the RAF journal “Air Power Review” volume 13 number 3 Autumn / Winter 2010.

Note that the indicated page number - white text on a black background - does not correspond with the PDF page number.

You can download it via this link:

https://dn790002.ca.archive.org/0/items/JoelHaywardtheQuranAndWarObservationsOnIslamicJustWar/Aprvol13no3-high.pdf

In case that link becomes broken I have also uploaded the document to Substack.

Aprvol13no3 High 7.52MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

INITIAL OBSERVATION

I have only skimmed read the document. However I can already see multiple problems.

Yes it does discuss abrogation. And it does discuss the verse of the sword, Koran 9:5

And it discusses the “no compulsion in religion” verse. But on initial reading it seems not to understand that the more tolerant verses have been abrogated, effectively deleted.

It whitewashes Islam.

If this document really is the way that the RAF thinks of Islam, then no wonder they expelled the officer cadet. He evidently did not get the memo that true Islam is peaceful! Numerous jihadis did not get the memo either.

I will go through this document presently, and I may well update my email to the RAF. I have not yet sent it. The latest draft is here:

THE CHRISTIAN JUSTIFICATION FOR WAR

The journal also includes an article “Christianity, the West and Just War in the Twenty-First Century” By Dr Peter Lee It starts at indicated page 65. (Page 76 of the PDF file)

Dr Gavin Ashenden has recently produced a video on this topic, in discussion of the spat between President Trump and Pope Leo. That needs a separate article.

SUPPORT “PROJECT PHOENIX”

Upgrade to a paid subscription and receive FOUR ebooks (PDF files) as a thank you! Including the book “Project Phoenix UK”.

My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the Book Catalogue article, below. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. I have subsequently written numerous more books on this topic. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate. I have to subsist on low value jobs such as gardening and dog sitting. And selling books too!

I ask for your support, it is gratefully received. Please upgrade to a paid subscription and / or buy me a coffee. It is appreciated!

Paid subscribers to my substack receive FOUR free ebooks (PDF files). After subscribing, go to the article below to download them. Note that your payment will appear with the description: “BOOKS AND SUBSCRIPTION” on your bank statement.

You can also support my work via “Buy me a coffee”. Here is the link: https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050 Note: the page is sometimes slow to load (20+ seconds), be patient!