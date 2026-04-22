Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RiseN'Guard's avatar
RiseN'Guard
7h

I’ve read the Hayward article in Air Power Review, and it’s important to be clear about what it actually argues—and what it doesn’t.

The piece makes a narrowly focused claim: that the Qur’an, when read in a particular way, prohibits aggressive violence and outlines a code of conduct in war that resembles Western Just War theory. That’s a theological interpretation, and one that many Muslims would agree with.

But that’s not the same as addressing the real-world problem.

The article operates almost entirely at the level of doctrine—what the text should mean—while largely setting aside how ideology is actually interpreted, taught, and acted upon. And that gap matters. History, across many belief systems, shows that texts don’t interpret themselves. People do. And those interpretations can diverge sharply—sometimes in ways that have very real consequences.

So the key issue isn’t whether a restrained reading of the Qur’an exists. It clearly does. The issue is whether that reading consistently shapes behaviour in the real world, especially in contexts where more militant interpretations are being actively promoted.

That’s where the article is limited. It doesn’t seriously engage with why extremist readings gain traction, how they justify themselves, or why they resonate with some audiences. Nor does it grapple with the broader ideological and cultural tensions that are now visible across parts of the West.

None of this means that Islam as a whole can be reduced to extremism. It can’t. But it also means we shouldn’t assume that pointing to a more benign interpretation of the text resolves the problem.

Understanding ideology requires looking not just at what a text says, but at how it is used—and by whom.

What government should do is put together a task force to examine Islamic ideology in order to protect it's citizens. Given the massive problems we are experiencing throughout the West this would be a prudent thing to do.

Reply
Share
The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
15h

😲

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hellish 2050 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture