Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Stephen Brown's avatar
Stephen Brown
4h

It must be glaringly obvious to everyone, except those who are wilfully blind or ideologically possessed, that Islam, in all it's guises, is a cancer upon the world. We MUST resist its spread with everything we have, or our children and our grandchildren have a bleak and darkly medieval future, and we will be cursed by them for what we have allowed to happen under our watch.

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