BACKGROUND

The attacker has now been named as Hadi Alodid, 30, from Sudan.

The victim has been named as Stephen Ogilvie.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2026/jun/10/man-charged-hadi-alodid-attempted-murder-belfast-knife-attack

Quote from the the Guardian article:

A man has appeared in court accused of the attempted murder of a man in Belfast on Monday night.

Hadi Alodid, 30, of Duncairn Avenue, Belfast, was charged with the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie. He was further charged with possessing a knife in a public place, Kinnaird Avenue, on the same day.

Alodid was also charged with making threats to kill an NHS radiographer on the same day, intending that she would fear said threats would be carried out.

Alodid appeared by video link from custody in the short hearing at Belfast magistrates court on Wednesday morning. He had refused legal representation, but was accompanied by an Arabic interpreter.

/ end quote

Hadi Alodid was given asylum in 2023. Robert Jenrick was Immigration Minister at that time, and Suella Braverman was Home Secretary. They are both now members of Reform UK.

ROBERT JENRICK WELCOMES SUDANESE IMMIGRANTS

Here is something ironic: Zia Yusuf of Reform UK pointed out in July 2025 what Rupert Lowe is now pointing out:

LETTER FROM RUPERT LOWE

RUPERT LOWE STATEMENT ON X:

The British public are entitled to know how this Sudanese monster was welcomed into our country and allowed to stay. Reform's Robert Jenrick and Suella Braverman were in charge - they were responsible for our borders. Today I have written to both demanding answers.

ROBERT JENRICK REGARDING THE ATTEMPTED MURDER

COMMENTS

The Conservatives had 14 years in office to sort out the mess. But it became worse.

Robert Jenrick and Suella Braverman were in key positions in Government, to halt and reverse immigration. But they did not. It just got worse.

There needs to be an urgent answer from Reform UK, regarding why they have accepted these two into their party.

It is not as though Reform UK knew nothing about their history. This post by Zia Yusuf of Reform UK proves that they knew. And accepted them in regardless:

Reform UK is ahead in the opinion polls. Mainly because the Tories and Labour are utterly useless simultaneously.

I have strong doubts that Reform UK will do anything at all substantial to halt and reverse the Islamisation of the UK. That is the biggest challenge of our time.

Yes I do get it, Reform UK has the best position right now to rid us of Labour and Tories. And that is a necessary step. Just as Brexit was a necessary step. I am eternally grateful that Nigel Farage was the key person in escaping from the EU, however imperfect Brexit has been, it was a very major step to regaining our freedom.

I was a very active member of UKIP at a time when Farage was leader. And so I completely understand why his party members are so enthusiastic for him. I know, because I was once one of you too. I played a very active role in campaigning to leave the EU. I delivered many thousands of leaflets, and had blisters on blisters. I delivered 700 in the day before the referendum, in a hilly area. People who have delivered leaflets will know how exhausting that is.

Here is something that perplexes me about Farage: What on earth was the point of freeing ourselves from the laws of Brussels, only to subjugate ourselves to the laws of Islam? It makes no sense.

Farage is on record as stating that if we take on Islam, we will lose. My point is that if we do NOT take on Islam we will ALSO lose.

If there is a concerted effort right now to take on Islam, we have a chance of winning. If we give up now, as Farage is proposing, then for certain we will lose.

If the only candidate in your area worth voting for is Reform, then of course vote for them in preference to Labour or Tories etc. But that can at best be just a stepping stone to the time when Restore Britain grows and can take that place.

Time is very rapidly running out now.

I will do my bit too: I will persevere with trying to wake up all MPs, across all parties, to the harsh reality of Islam. It must only be a matter of time now that Nigel Farage himself acknowledges that Islam itself (not just “Islamism”) is the root of the problem. If he continues to deny this fact, then he is not really helping to save Western civilisation.

I do not particularly mind which party saves us from Islam. I hope that all parties will contribute to doing so. Right now, in 2026, the ONLY party I see that is really determined to do so is Restore Britain. Hopefully they are pushing the Overton window, and other parties will follow. We shall see. Meanwhile I will continue to write my emails, sending the harsh reality truth to all MPs. Will you support my efforts?

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