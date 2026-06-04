Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Mrs Bucket's avatar
Mrs Bucket
6h

Phenomenal.

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Moodieonroody's avatar
Moodieonroody
6h

I applaud Lowe for carrying out an independent enquiry BUT as so many of his supporters on social media are in fact racists and jew haters, to quote Rupert himself, 'I don't care' if he gets less publicity as he is intent on splitting the right wing vote to stop Reform and thus increase the risk of Burnham/ Labour winning Makersfield. I hope the voters are cleverer than that.

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