Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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The Holy Land News
2d

I hold my fingers crossed 🤞 for the UK 🇬🇧 patriots.

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Arthur David Harris's avatar
Arthur David Harris
2d

hi did u ask about Islam and it's connection tomiur ruling party.this is Mandy Harris .my thoughts .m historically the Fabians had business relations w😊😊ith Islamic v states based I think on oil .apart from that I think. both are useful.toeach as Fabians.promote mass immigration allowin islam to enter and Fabians want our nationhood destroyed for which Islamisation is a tool.hiw long it will..last we finit know .but http://islam.is itself divided. hope that helps.😊

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