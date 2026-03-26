Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
Mar 26

I felt the same concern for the US. I too wondered why would the Obama and Biden administrations make the country unsafe with their open borders and support of Iran. Have they no concerns for their children and grandchildren? It doesn’t compute!

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
Mar 26

Absolutely 💯. Keep it up. The UK 🇬🇧 and EU need to wake up.

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