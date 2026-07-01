Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeremy Stewardson's avatar
Jeremy Stewardson
10h

If His Majesty is unable to contribute when His Government is so obviously in the process of destroying His country , it is time He reduces His role to simply tourism and pageantry and the Royal List and the stipend are reduced accordingly . Alternatively, He could abdicate and a Regent ( The Princess Royal ) could be made responsible for finding a suitable Christian monarch and Head of State .

Reply
Share
Gayle R's avatar
Gayle R
11h

Shouldn't he be protecting Great Britain first?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Hellish 2050
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hellish 2050 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture