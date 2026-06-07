GRATITUDE

Firstly I must express gratitude to those who are contributing financially to my task.

It is quite a mentally challenging effort, and I often feel depressed and in a state of despair caused by the enormity of our dire situation. The fact that you have made your contribution has brought me out from a very dark place.

And it helps meet my living expenses.

Man does not live by bread alone, but without food we cannot go on.

REQUEST

Particularly to those who see the value of what I am attempting, but who have not yet responded to my earlier requests: it is now time to chip in and help.

I am only asking this because there is a need, right now.

Of course, many people are also struggling financially right now. If that is you, then you are very welcome to continue to read my articles freely. All my articles are deliberately free to read, and free to comment.

But if you have some surplus of income over expenditure, then maybe it is time to dig in a little? You do receive a reward as a thank you!

The monthly subscription is about the price of a pint of beer in a pub!

SUBSCRIPTIONS

The standard subscription is £50 per year or £5 per month.

The “Super Subscriber” suggested amount is £200 per year. But I have set it to be adjustable by you. Downwards if you feel it is to much, or upwards if you are generous and have the means to do so.

Whichever subscription is suitable for you, I am eternally grateful that you have been able to help. Thank you!!!

YOUR REWARD

The main reward of course is my ongoing effort to try to save Western civilisation.

If we do achieve that, then it is just impossible to put a price upon it. How do you put a price on our freedom? Not just for us, but for many generations into the future.

And yes there are many who are battling away too.

I do try to get through to those who are naive and oblivious to the threat. Yet they are in positions of influence. In this category are many Members of Parliament, and Anglican bishops. Only a few of them will be reading articles by Melanie Phillips or Douglas Murray. I am attempting to fill in the gap, and wake up the slow ones who are sitting at the back of the classroom!

As a secondary reward for you, you receive my ebooks free.

Standard paid subscribers receive the four key ebooks: “Abrogated Koran”, “Concise Islam”, “Project Phoenix UK”, and “Allah is a Zionist”. If only the Iranian regime would read this latter book, they might just stop attacking Israel! Miracles can happen, but they sometimes need a little helping hand.

Super Subscribers receive ALL the ebooks freely.

After subscribing, follow the links below. You will then find the “Download” buttons for the ebooks. PDF files (substack seems not to allow the download of EPUB format files).

DOWNLOAD THE FREE EBOOKS

Standard paid subscribers follow this link:

Super Subscribers follow this link: