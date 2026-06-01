https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/730605

PARLIAMENT YOUTUBE CHANNEL

https://www.youtube.com/UKParliament

E-petition debate relating to child sexual offender data - Monday 1 June 2026.

SUPPORT MY WORK

I would be grateful for your support. My task is to push back against the Islamisation of the West, with a particular focus on preventing the UK from becoming an Islamic state.

Britain has successfully resisted invasion many times throughout its history. None have succeeded. With our combined efforts, there is no reason why Islam cannot also be repelled. The main obstacle is the current lack of political will. We are shifting the Overton window rapidly, and if Britain can achieve this, many other countries can still be saved too.

Believe that it can be done. Spread that belief — and it will happen. However improbable it may seem and however dire the situation looks today, it can be turned around with sufficient willpower. We are close to the point of no return, but we have not passed it yet. There is still hope.

This work can only continue with your generous support. Please become a paid subscriber and/or “buy me a coffee,” and consider purchasing my books as well.

Paperback books have lasting value because you can pass them on to others, who can then share them in turn. Your immediate task is to wake up your relatives, friends, and colleagues — now. The paperback “Concise Islam” is an excellent starting point. Printed books also bypass online censorship.

Paperback edition:

https://www.lulu.com/shop/-hellish-2050/concise-islam/paperback/product-m68mn9.html

The more funding I receive, the more effective I can be. Those promoting Islam have enormous financial backing, but they are at a disadvantage: truth and higher moral values are on our side. We must urgently spread the harsh but truthful reality of Islam, especially to public figures such as MPs, bishops, judges, police officers, and teachers. Time is running out.

Become a standard paid subscriber (monthly or annual) and receive four key ebooks free as a thank you: Project Phoenix UK, Concise Islam, Allah is a Zionist, and The Abrogated Koran. All books are also available in paperback. For full details, see the article: “Book catalogue and subscription bonus: free ebooks”.

Upgrade to Super Subscriber (Founder Member) status and receive all of my ebooks free. Link below.

Speaking out against Islam has come at a considerable personal cost. I was dismissed from my job as an electronics engineer in the Physics department at a UK university simply for writing a book critical of Islam.

Paid subscribers keep this work going. Please note that your payment will appear on your bank statement as “BOOKS AND SUBSCRIPTION”.

You can also support me via Buy Me a Coffee:

https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050

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A big THANK YOU!

Who do you think you are kidding Mr Mohammed, if you think old England’s done?