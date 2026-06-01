Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
2h

This promises to be lively. I wonder how many will be in the chamber?

Specifically, how many Muslim MP's will be in the chamber?

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
4h

🇬🇧

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