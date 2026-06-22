Source: https://rapeganginquiry.co.uk/map

RAPE GANG REPORT

I saw a comment that it has been downloaded 200 million times! If anyone can please verify this, post the link in a comment. Thanks.

THE REPORT READ OUT - 7 HOURS VIDEO!

The UK covered this up for 70 years..

ONLY 4 MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT HAVE SIGNED THE MOTION

Rupert Lowe and shamefully only 3 other MPs have signed his motion.

Be sure to write to your own MP and demand that they sign it.

And yes they may be a Labour MP or Lib Dem or Green, who all are on the side of Islam. But demand it anyway. And if they reply let me have the reply and I will publish it.

Here is the link to the motion:

https://edm.parliament.uk/early-day-motion/66091

I WROTE TO ALL MPS, AND HAVE RECEIVED HARDLY ANY REPLIES

My email sent:

EMAILS RECEIVED FROM MPS RE RAPE GANGS MOTION

PETER BEDFORD MP

Peter is reviewing whether to sign this. He has signed a number of Rupert’s similar motions on Rape Gangs, so wants to fully understand the specifics.

He remains supportive.

Thanks,

(name of assistant)

ASHLEY FOX MP

Thank you for your email. As you know the Conservative Party supported Mr lowe’s Inquiry – in fact he has actually singled our my leader, Kemi Badenoch MP, for praise for doing so. Additionally Conservative MPs also attended the inquiry to provide evidence.



These vile rape gangs are a scourge on our society and we need to do everything we can to explore the extent, organisation and motivation behind them so that we can hold those responsible to account.



I broadly agree with Rupert Lowe’s EDM, however, I do not sign EDMs as a matter of principle as they carry no legislative weight and achieve nothing.



So you are aware, I do sign ‘EDM Prayers’ which are a specific parliamentary motion used to force a debate in response to Government legislation (for example the one on the Chagos Island debacle), but this is not that type of motion and does not carry that weight.



Yours sincerely,



Ashley Fox MP

HILLARY BENN MP

Thank you. I’m afraid that Hilary, as a Member of the Cabinet, is not permitted to sign EDMs.

Best wishes

(name of assistant)

BILL ESTERSON MP

Thank you for getting in touch and for taking the trouble to let me have your views. I shall reflect on what you say and discuss what you said with ministerial colleagues.

Please let me know if there is anything else you would like to raise with me.

Kind Regards,

Bill Esterson

MP for Sefton Central

LUKE MYER MP

Thank you for getting in touch about this very serious issue.



I share your view that victims and survivors of grooming gangs deserve truth, justice and accountability. Children were failed by the people and institutions that should have protected them, and Parliament must be clear that safeguarding comes before political embarrassment, institutional defensiveness or fear of difficult evidence.



I have already put my name to a cross party Early Day Motion on this issue. In October 2025, I signed EDM 2021, which called for visible progress on the national inquiry, including the appointment of a Chair, published terms of reference, survivor engagement, a timetable, budget and full statutory powers under the Inquiries Act 2005.



I am pleased that the statutory independent inquiry has now been established. Its terms of reference include the role of ethnicity, religion and culture, as well as the conduct of police, councils, social services and other public bodies. That is right. Nothing should be off limits where children have been abused and institutions have failed.



I have been consistent on this issue. Before becoming an MP I worked on safeguarding and children’s services locally, and in Parliament I have pressed for a proper national inquiry. I will continue to follow this closely and push for survivors to be heard, perpetrators to be brought to justice, and public bodies to be held to account.



With best wishes,



Luke Myer MP

Member of Parliament for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

AL CARNS MP

Thank you for contacting me.



Child sexual exploitation is an utterly despicable crime, and those guilty of participation in grooming gangs need to be prosecuted and punished to the full extent of the law. Victims and survivors must also be protected and supported. At the same time, it is vital to learn lessons from the failures of the past so that, as a society, we do everything possible to prevent child abuse and deliver justice for victims.



Since the Government took power, I have been working with colleagues in Parliament to implement the changes previous Governments have failed to make. These changes, many of which were recommended by past inquiries, include longer prison sentences for grooming offenders, as well as mandatory reporting duties so that anyone turning a blind eye to abuse will also face justice.



For the first time, police forces will also be required to collect ethnicity and nationality data in all cases of child sexual abuse and exploitation. I am concerned that because the last Government did not take steps to collect this data, historic patterns of crime were not understood and tackled as they should have been.



Alongside implementing the recommendations of past inquiries, Ministers commissioned Baroness Louise Casey to examine what further action is required to address the failure to tackle grooming gangs. Baroness Casey recommended the establishment of a national inquiry with statutory inquiry powers under the Inquiries Act 2005, to oversee both new and ongoing local inquiries into grooming gangs.



Baroness Anne Longfield has been selected as the independent inquiry chair, and a dedicated victims and survivors panel is supporting the process. The Home Secretary has published the inquiry’s final terms of reference, which were shaped by a public consultation. The inquiry has now been formally established and I am pleased its work is underway. It will be trauma-informed and time-limited, as recommended by Baroness Casey, ensuring accountability, truth and change. It will also pass evidence to law enforcement, so they can take forward any further prosecutions and put more of these evil men behind bars.



More widely, it is completely unacceptable to use race and ethnicity or community relations as an excuse not to investigate and punish sex offenders. Concerns about political correctness and the protection of institutions must never be put before the protection of children. All of us have a responsibility to protect children. As your MP, I will keep working to change protection for the better, give a voice to victims, and to ensure that perpetrators, whoever they are, pay the price for their crimes.



Thank you once again for contacting me about this important issue.



Kind regards,



Al Carns DSO OBE MC MP

MP for Birmingham Selly Oak

If any further replies are received I will update the article.

I receive numerous emails from assistants asking for my postal address, which of course I cannot give. Strictly MPs are only permitted to reply to their own constituents. Even if it is a matter of national importance such as this. If that rule applied during the time of William Wilberforce, that he was not permitted to correspond with members of the anti-slavery campaign (unless they happened to live in his constituency) then slavery might well not have been abolished!

Of course if it is a personal matter or a constituency specific matter then that rule makes sense.

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