Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
2h

The response from MP's to Rupert Lowe's Early Day Motion has been predictable and pathetic.

Most of them don't respond at all. Those that do, decline to sign saying that this is basically "pointless and achieves nothing". Many of the electorate now believe voting is "pointless and achieves nothing". An EDM may not lead directly to new legislation. However, it does provide a public record of parliament's backing of an issue and obviously raises and maintains public awareness.

Reply
Share
Daniel Howard James's avatar
Daniel Howard James
1h

I see no evidence of a correlation with the percentage of residents identifying as Muslim here. This hypothesis doesn't explain the convictions in Newcastle, Peterborough, Aylesbury Vale, Oxford or Bristol.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hellish 2050 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture