Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Waylander The Slayer's avatar
Waylander The Slayer
2d

The British military are FUCKED! What a bunch of woke wankers! ... 🤔🙄

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
2d

😮🫡🙃 we are living in an upside down world 🌎

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