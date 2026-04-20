FAST JET PERFORMANCE

RAF Officer Cadet Suspended — What This Says About Today’s Military

EXPRESS

https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/2195837/raf-cadet-suspended-saying-islam-britains-biggest-security-threat

RAF cadet suspended for saying ‘Islam is Britain’s biggest security threat’

An RAF spokesman confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

By James Knuckey

14:55, Sun, Apr 19, 2026 Updated: 14:59, Sun, Apr 19, 2026

A Royal Air Force cadet has reportedly been suspended after allegedly saying Islam is the greatest security threat to the UK. The cadet is said to have made the alleged comment during a question and answer session at RAF Cranwell, Lincolnshire.

The session saw he and 50 other students tasked with giving presentations, during which they had to answer questions about the biggest security threat facing the country, according to reports. The cadet has reportedly been booted off the officer training course, pending an investigation which the RAF confirmed is ongoing. Retired rear admiral Chris Parry criticised the RAF’s approach and said the cadet should be allowed to return to training.

He said if he was running the session, he would have asked the cadet to “expand on his thinking and got some critical thinking going”, rather than suspend him.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, which broke the story, he said: “Clearly Islamic extremism is the issue and not Islam, but how are young people expected to develop critical thinking around these complex issues if they are shut down in this way?

“This is the fault of a system that is training its young people but not allowing them to express themselves and develop their thoughts.

“Any mature educational establishment should do just that.”

The retired senior officer also said he doubts the cadet would’ve been suspended if he answered “the far-right”, adding this “appears to have been a missed opportunity to discuss that for fear of causing offence”.

RAF Cranwell is where the Air Force’s next generation of officers are trained.

The cadet who was suspended was undergoing a 24-week Modular Initial Officers Training course just before Easter, according to the Mail.

An RAF spokesman said: “We are aware of an alleged incident of inappropriate behaviour involving a cadet at RAF Cranwell. An investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment further.”

SEE ALSO

SUPPORT “PROJECT PHOENIX”

Upgrade to a paid subscription and receive FOUR ebooks (PDF files) as a thank you! Including the book “Project Phoenix UK”.

My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the Book Catalogue article, below. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. I have subsequently written numerous more books on this topic. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate. I have to subsist on low value jobs such as gardening and dog sitting. And selling books too!

I ask for your support, it is gratefully received. Please upgrade to a paid subscription and / or buy me a coffee. It is appreciated!

Paid subscribers to my substack receive FOUR free ebooks (PDF files). After subscribing, go to the article below to download them. Note that your payment will appear with the description: “BOOKS AND SUBSCRIPTION” on your bank statement.

You can also support my work via “Buy me a coffee”. Here is the link: https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050 Note: the page is sometimes slow to load (20+ seconds), be patient!