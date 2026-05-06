Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Andy Myers's avatar
Andy Myers
2h

I think you should write for yourself first and if you have something to say then do so. The reality is that we persuade very few people by our essays, the ones who approve are usually the converted.

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
1h

Sometimes less content does work better. It would be easy enough to experiment and see

what works best. The other factor is the type and length of content. We are living in an era of infinite distractions. Very few people will have the patience to plough through long videos

(long, being more than 20 minutes!), or long pieces of writing. Maybe one way ahead is to try

posting every other day, with different types and length of content

e.g. short form content : 1 screenful of text

medium form content: a mini essay, maybe 500 to 1000 words

long form content : maybe 4 to 6 pages of A4 (2,000 words)

The short form content can act as an advert for the longer term content.

You could always ask your subscribers to produce some short form content themselves.

The publishers "The White Rose" did this about a year ago. Their readership challenge:

"Submit a 200 word micro essay on current events".

It's hard to get "Wriers Block" if you only need to knock out 200 words.

My initial thought was "200 words? What's the point?" Which made me think of the Gandhi

quote: "Everything you do is insignificant but it's important you do it anyway". I used this to start

my piece ... 12 words down ... 188 to go. It got published and was read by over 45,000 people

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