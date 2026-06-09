Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
5h

Best of luck! Hope the streets are full of good people who want their country back!

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Jorge Arbelaez's avatar
Jorge Arbelaez
3h

Wish I could be there. God bless all those who attend and speak up for justice.

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