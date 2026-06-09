Protests tonight
Very many locations
Elon Musk@elonmusk
Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!!
Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 @TRobinsonNewEra
The whole of the United Kingdom is hitting the streets tonight at 7pm following yet another invader attack on our people. It's time 🇬🇧
3:37 PM · Jun 9, 2026 · 1.13M Views
1.52K Replies · 4.88K Reposts · 26.5K Likes
Best of luck! Hope the streets are full of good people who want their country back!
Wish I could be there. God bless all those who attend and speak up for justice.