POPE LEO ON ISLAM

Pope Leo Asked if Islam is a Threat For Christians & Europe, Watch His Response | AK1G

He calls for friendship between Muslims and Christians. A fine sentiment however the Koran forbids Muslims from befreiending Christians and Jews.

What Did Pope Leo XIV Just Say to Muslims? | Quick Cuts

Pope Leo thinks Muslims and Christians worship the same God. This error was embedded in Vatican II, Nostra aetate published 28th October 1965.

Unless that can be reversed, the Roman Catholic church remains an enabler of Islam.

But at least Pope Leo did not pray alongside Muslims, as did a previous pope (presumably facing Mecca).

Pope Leo XIV Declines to Join in Prayer While Visiting Famous Blue Mosque in Turkey

Pope Leo Declares The “Far Right” His Biggest Concern

BOOK: ENABLERS OF ISLAM: THE CHURCH

Why does the Church promote evil? Islam is evil, the Church promotes Islam, thus the Church promotes evil. The root of this error goes back some 6 decades. This book examines how and why it happened. And gives recommendations for reversing the error.

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