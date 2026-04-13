Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
Apr 13

A True Leader is Strong and Moral. Netanyahu = Churchill. Trump = Roosevelt. Saving Western Civilization isn't easy.

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RiseN'Guard's avatar
RiseN'Guard
Apr 13

Pope Leo has failed Catholics. Mexico and South America are hubs of corruption, drug cartels and violence. Why hasn't he addressed this? Why hasn't he taken a stand on Islam? He has an opportunity but is behaving weak and cowardly.

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