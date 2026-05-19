Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mrs Bucket's avatar
Mrs Bucket
2h

A true national hero but most unfortunately, he comes across as oiky and yobby, which is probably why the Regime tolerates him, because he suits their 'Far Right' image. If he appeared/sounded 'middle of the road', and even more popular, they probably would have arranged a disappearance by now, like Julian Assange.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
36m

I find it interesting that more than half of Labor voters are against Israel actions in Gaza. Did they ever do a poll on how they felt about Gaza actions against Israel? These ignorant people are out protesting for a free Palestine, when Gaza was a free State without a single Jew living or dead there since 2005! The Arabs in Israel live side by side in peace and are totally integrated into Israeli society. The only reason that Israel is in Gaza now is that the people joined the Hamas terrorists and brutally attacked Israel for absolutely no good reason. Israel has every right to retaliate and defend her people.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hellish 2050 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture