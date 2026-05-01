Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
12h

Starmer is a major part of the problem, not the solution. Starmer's spineless appeasement to the Muslim block vote is a key part of the problem. The Establishment is in denial. The attacker was previously reported to "Prevent". And "Prevent" seem to have an agenda to deny the existence of Islamic terror, and focus on the so-called "Far Right". Here's an inconvenient fact: there are over 40,0000 Muslims on the Government's official Terror Watchlist. This is more than 50% of the size of the British Army. Do the maths !!

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
12h

Just kick him out of number 10

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