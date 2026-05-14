Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
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I'm going to the Tommy rally this Saturday and will hand out some of your leaflets.

I've also got 30 copies of the last "Freedom Magazine" which I will distribute.

This has my article: "Stories from Speakers Corner: from Karl Marx to Tommy Robinson".

I was at the last rally on September 13th ... a superb day out. This time Keir "Stalin" has banned 7 overseas speakers: from the Netherlands, the U.S. and Poland, and Belgium. A pathetic weak response from a pathetic, weak, viscerally hated Prime Minister.

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