Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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William Markley's avatar
William Markley
Apr 3

A very well-worded petition.

Also it's time to clean up the Church of England, but one step at a time, eh? God bless you in Britain, and Happy Easter, from America.

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1 reply by Hellish 2050
Alison Thomas's avatar
Alison Thomas
Apr 3

I am sure that if he has converted to Islam he cannot be King and certainly not the head of the Church of England.

A conversion would explain the tolerance of the RF by the Muslims as well as the government.

If only there was concrete evidence of his conversion.

Petition signed and shared.

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