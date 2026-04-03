PETITION

One of my readers suggested there should be a petition calling for King Charles to abdicate. I found that a petition has already been started.

THAT King Charles III to Abdicate

Link:

https://www.change.org/p/that-king-charles-iii-to-abdicate

The Issue

His Majesty The King is no longer Defender Of The Faith and has violated His Coronation Oath. He no longer has the respect of His subjects by his adherence to Islam and his abandonment of His duties to the Church Of England. His Majesty The King has proven Himself to be a useless Monarch who cares more for Islam than He does for the Established Faith of the realm. We call upon His Majesty to abdicate the Crown and exile Himself to another, non- Commonwealth country.



This petition is driven by deep concern over the future and identity of the nation. Throughout history, the British monarch has been the unifying figure and a symbol of the nation’s core values. It is disheartening to witness His Majesty’s shift from the traditions and responsibilities entrusted to him by the Crown.



The Coronation Oath taken by every monarch since 1689 is a sacred promise, reaffirming allegiance to the faith and duty towards all citizens of the United Kingdom. It is more than a tradition; it is a pledge that holds the fabric of our society together. His Majesty’s actions suggest a departure from these responsibilities, and it is a matter of significant concern for citizens who cherish their national heritage.



Furthermore, the role of Defender of the Faith is not just a title but a foundational duty. The relationship between the Crown and the Church of England is interwoven into the history and culture of our nation. For many, this bond is irreplaceable, and any deviation from it is seen as a break from the identity and unity of our country.



By abdicating, His Majesty can honor the nation’s cherished traditions and ensure that future generations continue to have a leader who truly represents and respects the established faith and ethos of the realm. It is time for leadership that once again values the historic connection between the British throne and the Church of England, reinstating confidence and respect among the citizens.



Support this petition to urge King Charles III to voluntarily step down, ensuring that the legacy and future of our monarchy remain steadfast and true. Sign this petition if you believe in preserving the true essence of our cherished traditions and values.

/ end of petition description

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