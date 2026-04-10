Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
Apr 10

Same thing in Canada. All the Woke unions and governments send money they have squeezed from those they are supposed to represent to make their lives better (which they don’t), then give it to corrupt organizations overseas to virtue signal what do gooders they are, all while supporting the oldest socially acceptable hatred towards a minority. It doesn’t end, because they don’t want it to end.

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
Apr 10

In order to control mosquitoes, you need to dry up the swamp.

Same goes for terrorist organizations.

The complex issue of terrorism is influenced by a multitude of global and regional factors. Addressing the root causes of radicalization and providing viable alternatives are crucial components of long-term prevention strategies. International cooperation is essential in disrupting the financial networks that sustain extremist groups. Furthermore, fostering inclusive societies and promoting educational opportunities can help mitigate the appeal of violent ideologies. Sustained diplomatic efforts and a comprehensive approach are vital in combating this persistent threat.

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