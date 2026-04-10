‘Pay to Slay’: Will Palestinian Leaders Stop Paying Millions to Terrorists Who Have Killed Israelis?

From a year ago.

OLD PETITION

https://petition.parliament.uk/archived/petitions/637573

PARLIAMENT DISCUSSION

https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2021-10-26/debates/A27236D1-D4BC-4754-8B23-F0AD572ABE38/PalestinianAuthorityODA

WIKIPEDIA

Palestinian Authority Martyrs Fund

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palestinian_Authority_Martyrs_Fund

QUOTE:

The Palestinian Authority Martyrs Fund is a financial program operated by the Palestinian Authority (PA). It operates through two main channels: The Foundation for the Care of the Families of Martyrs that provides monthly financial support to the families of Palestinians who were killed, injured, or detained in connection with acts of violence against Israelis; and the Prisoners Fund that delivers payments to Palestinians currently held in Israeli prisons.[1][2][3] As of 2018, the stipends amounted to $330 million, or 7% of the PA's annual budget.

Critics often call the fund “pay for slay” and blame the payments for “encouraging terrorism”. In 2007, the World Bank argued that the fund did “not seem justified from a welfare or fiscal perspective.”

By 2014, mounting criticism of the payments led to the PA transferring management of the Martyrs Fund to the Palestinian Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission, of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which now disburses the government-funding to recipients and their families. On 10 February 2025, PA president Mahmoud Abbas signed a decree to end the Martyrs Fund to provide stipends based on financial need. As of October 2025, Israeli authorities alleged that evidence indicated the fund was still active.[4] According to the US State Department, the Palestinian Authority continued the fund under a different name.[5][6]

/ end quote

UK FUNDING OF THE PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY

The UK’s funding of the Palestinian Authority (PA) has evolved from primarily technical support to more direct financial commitments aimed at preventing its collapse and driving governance reforms.

GOV.UK +1

2025/26 Funding Commitments

For the current financial year (2025/26), the UK has committed £116 million in total aid to the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs).

The House of Commons Library +1

PA Support Package: A landmark £101 million package was announced in April 2025 during the first official visit to London by Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa since 2021. This includes: Humanitarian Relief: Emergency food, water, and medical aid. Economic Development: Support for infrastructure and private sector growth. Governance & Reform: Specific funding to help the PA implement its “Plan for Change,” which focuses on financial transparency, anti-corruption measures, and public sector efficiency.

Direct Financial Aid: In 2024/25, the UK resumed direct financial assistance via a £10 million contribution through the World Bank’s PURSE Trust Fund to help pay salaries for vetted public sector workers in the West Bank.

GOV.UK +5

Strategic Framework & Oversight

The relationship is governed by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in April 2025.

GOV.UK +4

Key Principles: The PA commits to non-violence, respecting international law, and taking action against incitement to violence.

Rigorous Vetting: UK funds are not provided to Hamas. Direct salary support is only for a vetted list of health and education workers, audited to ensure funds are not diverted.

Diplomatic Context: The UK has formally recognised the State of Palestine and views a “reformed and empowered” PA as the only legitimate governing entity for both the West Bank and Gaza in a future two-state solution.

The House of Commons Library +4

Restoration of UNRWA Funding

While separate from the PA, the UK also restored funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in July 2024, providing £34 million in 2024/25 and an additional £21 million following a neutrality review.

The House of Commons Library +1

ARE UK TAXPAYERS FUNDING PAY TO SLAY?

SEE ALSO

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