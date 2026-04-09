Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
Apr 9

Correct 👍

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
Apr 9

Paul Weston has done brilliant work exposing the corruption and treachery of the UK Establishment, especially the national government and their enforcers, the police.

I first came across him due to a video he produced, 5 years ago. This exposed the brutal tactics

used by the police at various anti-lockdown demo's. I was present at many of the incidents

shown in his video. The police love soft targets: old women, old men, young girls and even the

disabled. Nothing has changed. Recently we had the 5 year anniversary of the death of Sarah Everard. The mindless thuggery of the police at the peaceful vigil for Sarah, was plain to see.

This is Paul's video from 5 years ago: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lrG3mr0mow8

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