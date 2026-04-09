PAUL WESTON

The Islamisation of British Universities

The United Arab Emirates recently reported it will no longer allow UAE students to study at British universities because of the radicalisation they were likely to undergo via off-shoots of the Muslim Brotherhood. The Daily Telegraph recently reported 27 British universities were rallying behind Ayatollah Khamenei’s Islamic regime.

MSM outlets in Britain used to regularly publish articles about the Islamisation of British universities but seldom do is our strange new times. I wrote an article about this in 2012 which I reproduce below. One can only assume the Islamisation is much worse today than it was close to a decade-and-a-half ago. 2012 article as follows:

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Paul Weston: Britain’s Demographic Apocalypse

Paul Weston - Why The British Police Bow To Islam

Paul Weston ARRESTED in the UK for quoting Winston Churchill

Paul Weston Arrested - Just Right 384

PAUL REFERENCES THE MURDER OF FUSLILIER LEE RIGBY IN THE ABOVE VIDEO

Lee Rigby was slaughtered on a London street in 2013 by two jihadis.

After the murder and before the police arrived one of the perpetrators spoke to camera, and explained exactly why they did it: At-Tawbah (chapter 9 of the Koran) made them do it.

He is theologically accurate: it does call for the murder of non-Muslims.

And soon afterwards Prime Minister David Cameron and London Mayor Boris Johnson were utterly denying that the murder was anything to do with Islam.

They were not the first politicians to blatantly lie to the public to shield Islam from scrutiny. And they were not the last.

Watch David Wood:

David Wood - Cameron’s Betrayal

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