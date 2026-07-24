GB NEWS

https://www.gbnews.com/news/defence-news-britons-fight-for-britain-imminent-invasion-poll

Only 6% of Britons would volunteer to fight for their country against imminent invasion

By Susanna Siddell

Published: 23/07/2026

A mere six per cent of Britons would willingly take up arms to fight for their country against a threat of imminent invasion, a new survey has revealed.

Another 17 per cent of respondents admitted they would outright refuse any instruction to defend their own country - even in the face of a direct threat to their homeland.

The poll revealed a damning picture of the nation’s deteriorating appetite for military engagement.

Another measly 14 per cent indicated they would be prepared to serve if formally called upon by authorities.

Meanwhile, more than half of those surveyed — 52 per cent — said they would be unable to serve due to age or disability.

Some 53 per cent of respondents expressed doubt the Armed Forces possess sufficient strength to protect the country, with only 38 per cent voicing confidence in the military’s ability to keep the nation safe.

Roughly three in 10 people — 29 per cent — considered a full-scale military assault on the UK within the next decade to be a realistic prospect.

However, around 51 per cent deemed such an attack unlikely.

The YouGov research surveyed populations in Poland, Canada, France, Germany, the US and Australia on what they perceive as the gravest threat facing their nations.

Among the countries polled, Poland stood out as the only one where a military attack topped the list of concerns.

British, Canadian and French respondents all claimed climate change was the greatest looming threat facing their country.

In Germany, mass migration was named as the most pressing danger, while Americans singled out political extremism as their foremost concern.

Over the past six months, pressure has piled onto Britain’s defences as the world’s geopolitical tensions heat up.

Just yesterday, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting issued a warning to Vladimir Putin after a warship opened fire perilously close to British waters.

The new Defence Secretary dubbed the launching of a live-fire artillery exercise around 40 nautical miles south of Plymouth “performative and irresponsible”.

The Neustrashimy, a frigate in Russia’s Baltic fleet, informed the Royal Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel HMS Tyne it intended to conduct the exercise yesterday.

“It’s not the first time that Russia has behaved like this, and frankly, it’s the tip of the iceberg of the daily threats that this country faces and our allies face,” Mr Streeting fumed.

“Russia should be in no doubt about the resolve of this Government and this Prime Minister, our resolve to stand against Russian aggression in Ukraine, but also Russian aggression against all of our allies.

“The commitment that the Prime Minister has given to the defence of our nation is clear, and will be even clearer in the coming months,” the new Defence Secretary said.

Mr Streeting ascended to the top job after Dan Jarvis was appointed just six weeks ago by Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Jarvis accepted the position following a coup within the Ministry of Defence over insufficient funding for the Defence Investment Plan to bolster Britain’s Armed Forces.

/ end of GB News article

WES STREETING ISSUED A DEATH THREAT AGAINST GEERT WILDERS

Some years ago Wes Streeting posted a message calling for the death of Geert Wilders. Wilders is a dutch MP who receives very many death threats because he speaks out against Islam. He takes every such threat seriously, and the Dutch police become involved. He only became aware about 2 months ago of the threat that Streeting made. He stated that he will pursue the matter.

Here are the details, and a few responses from MPs to being informed of the matter. The MPs seem not to take it very seriously, as it happened a long time ago. It does not matter how long ago it is, if Streeting has not changed his mind. Does he still think that anyone who criticises Islam should be killed? We need to know.

And yes he may have apologised some years ago, but he could not have apologised to the victim, i.e. Wilders, because Wilders knew nothing about it until 2 months ago.

THE MINISTRY OF DEFENCE SIDES WITH ISLAM

The demographic danger that we are in was utterly denied by the MoD.

They are in denial that an Islamic future is incompatible with the UK holding nuclear weapons.

Here is the written evidence. It is worrying and perplexing that they refuse to take this matter seriously.

See the evidence here:

MY OWN PATH

I spent many years working in the defence industry. I believed that I was making a positive contribution to strengthening the UK and our allies.

One single event awakened me to the realisation that I was wasting my time: the London bombings of 7/7/2005.

I was living near London at the time. I had travelled on the London underground numerous times, including in the locations where three of the bombs were detonated. It felt suddenly very real and very close.

After the initial shock, I realised that I had to try to understand the motivation. I read the Koran for the first time, and spent a solid week reading it all the way through. I knew then for a fact that those who wish to destroy us are already within our borders. I realised that I needed to focus on opposing Islam itself. That unless we rid ourselves of it, no matter how many items of military equipment we may have, we are doomed anyway.

The best thing I could do to defend the UK is to push back against Islam. Working on defence projects became relatively unimportant in comparison.

And that is what I have been doing ever since.

I have relatives who served in the military.

My grandfather was a mechanical engineer. He worked on the production of the Spitfire. It was a complicated wing shape, and they managed to get production up to several hundred per month. It played an important role.

My father joined the RAF at the age of 18. He served on the fast patrol boats rescuing downed airmen from the sea.

And me? I am trying to halt and reverse the Islamisation of the UK.

My forebears strove against evil totalitarian ideologies. It is our duty now to do likewise.

You can help me with this task:

Order books and give them to people you know. “Concise Islam” and “Why I Left Islam” would be good to start with.

Become a paid subscriber, or upgrade to Super Subscriber. You can then download free ebooks, as a thank you. The links are below.

“Buy Me A Coffee”: https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050

Thank you. I very much appreciate those who help with this important task. Truth and good moral values are on our side, not on the side of Islam. With persistence and dedication, we should be able to achieve this task. During my career I have made a number of achievements that the naysayers thought were near impossible. And I proved them wrong! We can also prove the naysayers wrong who say we cannot halt Islam!

BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER

I was fired from my job for writing a book criticising Islam. Be sure to subscribe to my Substack!

Paid subscribers receive the PDF of the Abrogated Koran ebook for free, and the PDFs of 3 additional ebooks. Having the PDF allows you to very easily do text searches for key words. I don’t think you will get anything like this anywhere else on the internet. Put a comment if you can prove me wrong.

It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

After becoming a paid subscriber, go to this article: “Paid subscribers receive…” via this link below. The second part of this article is unlocked for paid subscribers, and there are four “Download” buttons for the free ebooks:

SUPER PAID SUBSCRIBERS

If you are able to become a Super Subscriber (Founder), then as a thank you, you can download ALL of the ebooks at no additional cost.

After subscribing, the second part of this article below is unlocked for you, and it has all the “download” buttons:

BOOK DETAILS

The descriptions of all the books, and the links to order them are here:

If you are being put off becoming a subscriber because of the barrage of emails - don’t. You can switch off receiving emails via the Substack settings. Search online for instructions how to do it. Or set up a separate email account to keep your main email account clear.

You can also support my work via “buy me a coffee”. Note the page can take up to 20 seconds to load, be patient! Click on this link:

https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050

Thank you for your generous support. It is very much appreciated.

If you are not able to support financially at this time, you can very much help this Substack by posting links to my articles when you write comments below articles on other Substacks. That helps to widen the audience. Of course, post articles that are relevant to the topic. Thank you.

Please share and re-stack