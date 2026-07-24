Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Mattk's avatar
Mattk
1h

They tell us everyday that our indigenous culture is a disgrace. What do they expect? FAFO.

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
1h

The UK is lost. Basically defenseless against external and internal enemies. So is much of Europe.

Tragic.

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