Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
5h

Yes correct

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Robert Phillips's avatar
Robert Phillips
4h

I couldn't agree with you more.The University of Bath also gave a professorship to a negress who specialised in 'colonial 'studirs.I can't remember her name but she moved on to a paid position with Bristol city council advising on 'Slavery'issues.She came from France originally I believe,a legacy of one of their colonies no doubt.

Of course the real problems is that these places are polytechnics ,renamed with the prestigious sounding 'University'.

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