Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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grayhair's avatar
grayhair
12h

Thank you for your spine and moral courage, Hellish. You are an example for us all.

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6 replies by Hellish 2050 and others
Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
12h

He’s either a coward, ignorant or being paid off!

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