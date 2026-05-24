Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
10h

I believe what we are going to see is more of what is happening in Crowborough. The local community have got together and formed small community protection groups. The police cannot be trusted. There was no real consultation with the locals, and 600 illegal migrants were dumped into a barracks in the town. This is happening everwhere - it's called "Operation Scatter". I live in the suburbs, near Heathrow Airport. There are 6 HMO's very close by. One in my street. Local school girls (under 11) have already been harassed by these unvetted males. Some of these males have been arrested. Too little, too late. The community is already damaged and people are moving out. The Government is guilty of Treason - betraying the people they are supposed to represent.

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grayhair's avatar
grayhair
12h

Kudos to MP Nick Timothy for his courage to speak up!

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