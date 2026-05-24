NICK TIMOTHY MP

He is one of around a dozen Conservative MPs who understands the evils associated with Islam, and has spoken out.

I am very grateful that they do so.

I just wish that all the other MPs would do likewise.

HIS LETTER

THERE ARE 5 VERSES IN THE KORAN THAT PERMIT SEX SLAVERY

The blame for these sex crimes MUST be pinned onto Islam itself.

Here is the evidence to do so.

In Islam a Muslim man is permitted to keep non-Muslim girls and women as sex slaves.

Koran 4:3, 4:24-25, 33:50, 70:30, 23:6.

It is therefore no surprise that sexual assaults by Muslms on non-Muslims is at such a high level.

Koran verses that promote sex slavery.

The phrase “right hands possess” refers to women and girls captured / enslaved by Muslim men. In other translations they are referred to as slaves or bondwomen.

Note that Koran 4:24 permits the rape of married women captives, even if their husbands are still alive, and it is not regarded as adultery in this case.

Note that Koran 33:50, in addition to endorsing sex slavery, also permits marriage between first cousins. Resulting in a high chance of recessive genetic disorders - horrific disabilities and mental retardation.

Koran 4:3 And if ye fear that ye will not deal fairly by the orphans, marry of the women, who seem good to you, two or three or four; and if ye fear that ye cannot do justice (to so many) then one (only) or (the captives) that your right hands possess. Thus it is more likely that ye will not do injustice.

Koran 4:24-25 And all married women (are forbidden unto you) save those (captives) whom your right hands possess. It is a decree of Allah for you. Lawful unto you are all beyond those mentioned, so that ye seek them with your wealth in honest wedlock, not debauchery. And those of whom ye seek content (by marrying them), give unto them their portions as a duty. And there is no sin for you in what ye do by mutual agreement after the duty (hath been done). Lo! Allah is ever Knower, Wise.

25. And whoso is not able to afford to marry free, believing women, let them marry from the believing maids whom your right hands possess. Allah knoweth best (concerning) your faith. Ye (proceed) one from another; so wed them by permission of their folk, and give unto them their portions in kindness, they being honest, not debauched nor of loose conduct. And if when they are honourably married they commit lewdness they shall incur the half of the punishment (prescribed) for free women (in that case). This is for him among you who feareth to commit sin. But to have patience would be better for you. Allah is Forgiving, Merciful.

Koran 33:50 O Prophet! Lo! We have made lawful unto thee thy wives unto whom thou hast paid their dowries, and those whom thy right hand possesseth of those whom Allah hath given thee as spoils of war, and the daughters of thine uncle on the father’s side and the daughters of thine aunts on the father’s side, and the daughters of thine uncle on the mother’s side and the daughters of thine aunts on the mother’s side who emigrated with thee, and a believing woman if she give herself unto the Prophet and the Prophet desire to ask her in marriage - a privilege for thee only, not for the (rest of) believers - We are Aware of that which We enjoined upon them concerning their wives and those whom their right hands possess - that thou mayst be free from blame, for Allah is ever Forgiving, Merciful.

Koran 70:30 Save with their wives and those whom their right hands possess, for thus they are not blameworthy;

Koran 23:6 Save from their wives or the (slaves) that their right hands possess, for then they are not blameworthy,

BOOK: THE ABROGATED KORAN

The Koran must be read with an understanding of Abrogation.

The chronologically more recent verses supersede the older verses, wherever the numerous contradictions exist. The chapters within this Koran have been arranged in reverse chronological order, so that the most relevant ones are read first.

Abrogated verses are crossed out. Those verses promoting Jihad and religious hatred are highlighted.

The Abrogated Koran has 3 characteristics. As far as I am aware, no other existing Koran has all 3 features. Don’t waste your time trying to understand a standard Koran. Knowing which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted) is absolutely key to understanding it. A standard Koran does not indicate which verses are abrogated.

Puts the chapters into reverse chronological order. A standard Koran does not arrange chapters into any logical order. Abrogated verses are shown crossed out. The abrogating verse number is indicated. Verses are colour coded by category. At a glance the verses relating to unbelievers, jihad, Israel, Allah, scientific absurdities etc. can be seen.

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