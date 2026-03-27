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https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/03/26/the-daily-t-nick-timothy-prayer-row-exclusive/

The Daily T: Nick Timothy exclusive – ‘I won’t be silenced by Labour’

The shadow Lord Chancellor joins Tim Stanley and Rachel Johnson to unpack the political fallout from his comments

Tim Stanley Columnist and co-host The Daily T podcast. Rachel Johnson

Published 26 March 2026

Sir Keir Starmer has called for Nick Timothy, the shadow Lord Chancellor, to be sacked after he described a Ramadan prayer event in Trafalgar Square as “an act of domination” from an “Islamist playbook”.

The row has exposed divisions within the Conservatives. Leader Kemi Badenoch backed Mr Timothy, while James Cleverly, a fellow shadow secretary, distanced himself from the remarks.



Tim Stanley and Rachel Johnson are joined by the man himself to unpack the political fallout of his comments for the first time since they were posted and ask whether this is a debate about integration and public religion – or a misstep that risks deepening community divisions.

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THE DAILY T

35 minutes

Nick Timothy exclusive – ‘I won’t be silenced by Labour’ The Daily T

RACHEL JOHNSON

She is the sister of Boris Johnson. While Mayor of London Boris Johnson has blatantly lied to the public regarding Islam. Denying any link between jihadi terrorism and Islam. As did Prime Minister David Cameron (Conservative Party) and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg (Liberal Democrat Party). Different forms of words but the identical same lie.

I wish that she would put her brother right. And ask him to apologise and retract his lies.

It is rude to talk over the guest. She should learn from Steven Edgington, who is a very attentive interviewer.

LIARS BORIS JOHNSON AND DAVID CAMERON

David Wood - Cameron’s Betrayal

BOOK:

BORIS SPREADS DISINFORMATION ABOUT ISLAM

Up until 2005 Boris Johnson had a fairly good understanding of Islam and the evils associated with it. At some point between 2005 and 2009 he made a U turn. He now spreads disinformation about Islam.

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