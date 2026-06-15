Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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The Holy Land News
8h

Churchill compared fanaticism in Islam to rabies in a dog.

Churchill wrote:

"How dreadful are the curses which Mohammedanism lays on its votaries! Besides the fanatical frenzy, which is as dangerous in a man as hydrophobia in a dog, there is this fearful fatalistic apathy."

https://www.goodreads.com/work/quotes/3092281-the-river-war

Churchill’s remarkable comprehension of Islam, based on his experience both of fighting “Muhammedans” in the Sudan — Churchill fought with the 21st Lancers, taking part in the “last cavalry charge” at Omdurman in 1898 — and of observing Muslims living in their villages.

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
9h

Very sad to read that this is the reality in the UK 🇬🇧 2026 😤

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