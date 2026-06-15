This is what the article appears as:

If you are in the UK and see that, then be sure to install a VPN.

I use the free edition of Proton VPN.

The Opera browser has a VPN built in, but you need to go into the settings to enable it.

I do have a cunning technique to get around it, for new articles, but I cannot un-restrict an existing article.

If you are logged in to your Substack account it may be that you can read the article, it seems that Substack assumes you are old enough.

Here is the censored article: