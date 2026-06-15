My latest article is age restricted censored in the UK
UK readers can access it if you have a VPN, or have verified your age.
This is what the article appears as:
If you are in the UK and see that, then be sure to install a VPN.
I use the free edition of Proton VPN.
The Opera browser has a VPN built in, but you need to go into the settings to enable it.
I do have a cunning technique to get around it, for new articles, but I cannot un-restrict an existing article.
If you are logged in to your Substack account it may be that you can read the article, it seems that Substack assumes you are old enough.
Here is the censored article:
Churchill compared fanaticism in Islam to rabies in a dog.
Churchill wrote:
"How dreadful are the curses which Mohammedanism lays on its votaries! Besides the fanatical frenzy, which is as dangerous in a man as hydrophobia in a dog, there is this fearful fatalistic apathy."
https://www.goodreads.com/work/quotes/3092281-the-river-war
Churchill’s remarkable comprehension of Islam, based on his experience both of fighting “Muhammedans” in the Sudan — Churchill fought with the 21st Lancers, taking part in the “last cavalry charge” at Omdurman in 1898 — and of observing Muslims living in their villages.
Very sad to read that this is the reality in the UK 🇬🇧 2026 😤