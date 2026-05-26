Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
1h

This is my favourite quote about freedom of speech, from George Washington ...

"If Freedom of Speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led,

like sheep to the slaughter".

We are living in a state of "Anarcho-Tyranny" : people are getting arrested and imprisoned

for revealing inconvenient truths on Social Media, meanwhile rapists and killers are left alone ...

or released early. The whistle blower Ed Snowden said this:

"If revealing a crime becomes a criminal offense, then you are being ruled by criminals".

We are being ruled over by Traitors.

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1 reply by Hellish 2050
The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
1h

😂😂 no more freedom of speech 🤔

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3 replies by Hellish 2050 and others
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