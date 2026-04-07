BOOK: ALLAH IS A ZIONIST

According to the Koran, Moses is described leading the Children of Israel out of bondage and towards the Promised Land. To reside there. Importantly, those verses have not been abrogated, and so are as relevant today as when first revealed.

The Koran is believed by Muslims to be the eternal instructions sent by Allah. No Muslim can therefore argue that Israel should not exist. A Zionist is someone who believes that Israel has the right to exist. This includes Allah!

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IMAM

Muslim Imam: ‘Hamas Lied About Israel… And the Quran Proves It’ | Sheikh Musa Drammeh

0:00 – “They Lied” — A Muslim Imam Breaks the Narrative

0:32 – Intro: Why This Interview Is So Controversial

1:05 – He’s Being Threatened for Saying This

1:18 – “The Quran Is Pro-Israel” — His Explosive Claim

2:20 – Why Speaking Out Makes Him a Target

3:16 – What Most Muslims Are Getting Wrong About Islam

3:23 – Quran vs Hadith: The Core Divide

5:37 – “I’m Not Reforming Islam — I’m Returning to It”

7:17 – Why More Imams Won’t Say This Publicly

7:26 – “We’ve Been Lied To for Decades”

9:25 – Do Muslims Secretly Agree With Him?

11:14 – The Quran Verse About Israel (Most Never Hear This)

11:27 – “The Holy Land Was Assigned to the Jews”

12:40 – Are Today’s Jews the Same “Children of Israel”?

14:56 – Is This Conflict Rooted in Religious Misinformation?

15:05 – “This Is 100% Ignorance”

16:30 – The Truth About Al-Aqsa Mosque

16:46 – “Muhammad Never Went to Jerusalem”

18:05 – Religion vs Politics: What’s Really Driving This?

18:51 – How Al-Aqsa Became a Global Narrative

19:09 – Muslim Brotherhood & The Origins of the Message

20:30 – Why This Narrative Keeps the Conflict Alive

23:09 – October 7: “This Was Not Resistance”

23:18 – Why Hamas Did More Harm Than Anyone Else

24:05 – What He Saw in Israel Before vs After October 7

27:27 – What Hamas Was Really Trying to Do

29:49 – Why People Still Support Hamas

30:03 – “Anti-Israel Sentiment Is Global”

33:36 – Did Hamas Use Religion to Justify Violence?

34:05 – The Hadith That Fueled Extremism

36:30 – What the Quran Actually Says Instead

38:00 – What Allah Really Wants (Peace vs Conflict)

39:05 – Iran’s Role in the Conflict

39:23 – “Iran’s Position Is Not Islamic”

41:09 – Is the Media Telling the Truth?

41:17 – Why the Media Ignores Peace Stories

41:50 – What Most People Still Don’t Understand About This Conflict

43:00 – Why Truth Is Finally Starting to Break Through

44:30 – The Cost of Speaking Out Publicly

46:00 – Can This Movement Actually Grow?

47:30 – The Future of Islam: Reform or Return?

49:00 – Will More Muslim Leaders Speak Up?

50:30 – What Needs to Change for Peace to Happen

52:00 – Can Israel and the Muslim World Coexist?

53:30 – What the Next Generation Is Starting to Realize

55:00 – His Message to Muslims Around the World

57:00 – Final Thoughts: Truth vs Narrative

59:00 – Closing Remarks



What if everything you’ve been told about Islam, Israel, and Hamas… is wrong?

In this explosive interview, Sheikh Musa Drammeh — a Muslim Imam — breaks ranks with mainstream narratives and says what most won’t dare to say.



He argues that:



The Quran supports the Jewish connection to the land of Israel

Extremism comes not from Islam itself, but from later interpretations

Hamas has done irreversible damage to the Palestinian cause

And much of what the Muslim world believes today… is based on misinformation



We also dive into:



The truth about Al-Aqsa and Jerusalem

Why October 7 changed everything

The role of Iran in the conflict

And why the media may be making things worse



This is one of the most controversial and thought-provoking conversations you’ll hear.



Watch until the end — it only gets more intense.

THE KORAN IS PRO-ISRAEL

Circa 2018 I noticed this for myself. I had not heard this idea before.

I had set myself the task of producing the “Abrogated Koran”. It includes verses colour coded by category. I noticed that the word “Israel” is in the Koran numerous times, in fact in 42 verses.

I decided to add a colour coded category for Israel. I chose blue of course!

And so I read all 42 verses, and this reality struck me: the Koran itself justifies the existence of the State of Israel.

Numerous Old Testament events are described in the Koran, including that of God commanding Moses to take the Children of Israel out of Egypt and to their own land. The descriptions are jumbled, incomplete, and scattered over numerous chapters. However they are very recognisably describing the same events.

The Holy Land has been assigned to the Jews by Allah. According to the Koran itself! This proves that the Jews have been given this land by Allah, according to the Koran.

Koran chapter 5:

Koran chapter 10:

Koran 10:93 is the key verse, very clearly allocating the land to the Jews. Quote:

“And We verily did allot unto the Children of Israel a fixed abode, and did provide them with good things…”

And importantly, the verses have NOT been abrogated (effectively deleted) and so are just as relevant today as when first revealed 14 centuries ago. No Muslim has the authority to edit or delete verses from the Koran. And the Koran itself commands Muslims to believe the entirety of the Koran. Including the pro-Israel verses.

Denying this fact is simply antisemitic nonsense.

This is the straightforward fact that could put an absolute end to the conflict between Jews and Muslims in the region. And maybe avert World War 3.

If Israel laid down its arms the Jews would be exterminated. If Hamas etc laid down their arms, there would be peace.

I wrote the book: “Israel Justified Within the Koran”, first published in 2020.

More recently I wrote the book “Allah is a Zionist”. This is a more assertive title. This newer book incorporates the statements by several Muslims who also see the reality of the Koran justifying the existence of Israel.

This newer book includes the earlier book. And you can download the ebook PDF when you become a paid subscriber to this Substack!

Be sure to share this information widely. And particularly share the link to this article widely in comments on other Substacks.

SONG: ALLAH IS A ZIONIST

This reality is becoming more widely understood.

THE THEOLOGICAL WAR MUST BE WON TOO

The above screenshots are of the Abrogated Koran. You can order the paperback, or if you become a paid subscriber, download the ebook PDF for free!

We do need to read the Koran, in order to be able to counter the threats to us all from Islam. Reading it is not an optional extra, it is a central task.

We must use the internet to the greatest possible extent. Islam should not be able to survive the internet age.

Yes the military battles must be won. Against the Iranian regime is the primary battle right now. But even more importantly the theological war must be won too. Armies can re-group and recover. A theological battle can be won with a far more lasting effect.

Be sure to re-stack and share this article. Thank you!

BOOK: ABROGATED KORAN

The Koran must be read with an understanding of Abrogation.

The chronologically more recent verses supersede the older verses, wherever the numerous contradictions exist. The chapters within this Koran have been arranged in reverse chronological order, so that the most relevant ones are read first.

Abrogated verses are crossed out. Those verses promoting Jihad and religious hatred are highlighted.

The Abrogated Koran has 3 characteristics. As far as I am aware, no other existing Koran has all 3 features. Don’t waste your time trying to understand a standard Koran. Knowing which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted) is absolutely key to understanding it. A standard Koran does not indicate which verses are abrogated.

Puts the chapters into reverse chronological order. A standard Koran does not arrange chapters into any logical order. Abrogated verses are shown crossed out. The abrogating verse number is indicated. Verses are colour coded by category. At a glance the verses relating to unbelievers, jihad, Israel, Allah, scientific absurdities etc. can be seen.

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