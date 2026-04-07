Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
Apr 7

I listened to the whole interview of the Iman. If every Iman was this enlightened and blessed with the truth we would have peace. We would eliminate hate, and replace it with respect and tolerance.

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Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
Apr 7

Yes, I would imagine that, as Allah is a pagan moon good and head of a pantheon of gods, who were commonly worshipped long before and from the time of Muhammed in the Arabian peninsula and surrounding areas. El-Allah or Allah is simply a name for god. The actual name for God The Father, as revealed to us, is YWHW, not Allah, who as stated was a false god.

What contacted, tormented (read what was described as Muhammed's treatment at the hands of this alleged Angel) and deceived Muhammad wasn't the Angel Gabriel, but the Adversary or one of his minions. Muhammed and his followers have been doing the Adversary's bidding ever since. Just another in the long list of the Adversary's Useful Idiots.

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