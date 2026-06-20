Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
1h

That’s because there aren’t any!

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ILoveLiberty's avatar
ILoveLiberty
1h

So he honestly thinks that a quarter of a million White girls being raped, is fine. His own people. And that is fine.

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