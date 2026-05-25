Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
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It's interesting that this email to MP's has got quite a decent number of responses.

We are a few months away from the 5th anniversary of the murder of David Amess M.P.

He was killed on October 15th 2021. Every M.P. needs to be reminded of this tragic event.

David's daughter is still fighting for justice and a public enquiry.

I vividly remember the mainstream media trying to bury this story as quickly as possible.

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