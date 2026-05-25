DUTCH MP GEERT WILDERS

He has been a public critic of Islam for many years.

And of course he receives many credible death threats.

Wes Streeting MP also expressed a wish to kill him. This is totally unacceptable. You can disagree with someone without making such threats.

It is very strange that Streeting should make such a threat as he is openly gay, and in Islamic law there is the death penalty for gays. In a rational world Streeting would be opposed to Islam, not in favour of it. Everything feels surreal.

Geert Wilders MP:

EMAILS RECEIVED

DAVID BURTON-SAMPSON MP

Thank you for this email,



Clearly, it is not acceptable to make such threats.



Wes has already apologised for the statement made when he was a student, deleted the posts and is clear that he no longer stands behind these words.



In regards to the religion and ideologies of Islam you and I disagree.



Many kind regards,



David Burton-Sampson

Member of Parliament for Southend West and Leigh

NEIL DUNCAN-JORDAN MP

Many thanks – I was unaware of this allegation.

However, I will not be supporting Mr Streeting in any attempt to become Labour Leader and PM.

Best wishes

Neil Duncan-Jordan MP (He/Him/His)

Member of Parliament for Poole

ANDREW LEWIN MP

Thank you for your email and for sharing your perspective.



As you know, it is not my gift to control the words of another elected representative, but I understand your concerns about the tweet.



Thank you again for your email.



Best wishes,



Andrew

FERYAL CLARK MP

Thank you for your email.



As can be seen from the screengrab, the comments made by Wes Streeting date back to 2009, some 17 years ago.



While the passage of time does not excuse the remarks, Mr Streeting has since apologised and has publicly described a number of his historic tweets from that period as “stupid”, “offensive” and deeply regrettable.



Yours sincerely,



Feryal Clark MP



Feryal Clark MP

Member of Parliament for Enfield North

STEVE WITHERDEN MP

I hope this email finds you well.

This is the first I have heard about Wes Streeting making death threats against a Dutch MP, Mr Wilders. I had to research this to understand it and corroborate it.

However, unless you know better or have more recent data, this looks like it may have been a tweet Mr Streeting wrote in 2009 and there seems to be some dispute online as to whether it was a direct threat. If this is the tweet you are referring to then Mr Wilders has had a lot of time in which to bring a case and has not yet done it.

Mr Streeting has indeed already held high office in Government, as a Secretary of State until he recently resigned. But, I think the “high office” you may be referring to is that of Prime Minster.

Should Mr Streeting actually challenge for the leadership (he has not formally done so yet) then the rules of the Labour Party would (I assume) determine whether he is fit to stand and the members will decide if he should lead the party. At this point, he will have to answer for any threats he has made. But it may be the case that Mr Wilders now chooses to take a case out against Mr Streeting.

I shall keep an eye on the matter and thank you for bringing this to my attention.

With every good wish

Steve

MY RESPONSE TO STEVE WITHERDEN

Thank you for taking the time to respond in detail. Appreciated.

As I understand it, that although the alleged threat was made many years ago, Geert Wilders MP only recently became aware of it. And hence why it has become a matter of relevance right now.

He receives many credible death threats and of course takes every single one seriously. It is entirely understandable that he pursues every such threat vigorously. Presumably the matter is now with the Dutch police.

If you are in contact with Wes Streeting, you may strongly suggest that he attends to this matter as his first priority. Before pursuing any leadership ambitions. As a minimum he should make contact with Geert Wilders and make a direct apology. And hopefully Mr Wilders would accept it. But it would have to also be a public apology too, or this matter will forever haunt Mr Streeting. It is in the public domain already, although not currently widely known. If he does enter formally the leadership race it almost certainly would become a serious impediment unless already properly dealt with. Ignoring it will not make it go away!

All Members of Parliament are aware of it now.

I am not at all prejudiced against gay men, but Islam is. It feels quite surreal to me that a gay man would get himself into difficulties on behalf of Islam. There is no logic to it, I am sure you must agree.

I am only reporting to you information that is in the public domain. If I see any significant updates I will report them to you.

DAVID MUNDELL MP

Thank you for raising this to the attention of Mr Mundell.

Your concerns have been taken into consideration.



Kind regards,

Calista

IRENE CAMPBELL MP

Many thanks for contacting my office. I note your concerns regarding the actions of Wes Streeting MP



You may be aware, as the Member of Parliament for North Ayrshire and Arran, I can only represent constituents from this area. I have been getting many emails from people who live outside of the constituency. To enable me to deal with your enquiry, it would be helpful if you could provide your full name, full address and contact number to allow me to confirm you reside within this area.



Many thanks for your attention to this.



I look forward to hearing from you.



Best wishes,



Irene

Irene Campbell MP

Member of Parliament for North Ayrshire and Arran

MIKE KANE MP

Thank you for your email, it has been noted.

Best wishes,



Mike Kane



Member of Parliament for Wythenshawe & Sale East

EMAIL SENT TO MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

Wes Streeting made a death threat against a Dutch MP, and will be sued



Dear David,



I have a fairly brief email for you today!



According to an article in the Breitbart online journal, Wes Streeting will be sued by a Dutch MP, for making a death threat against that Dutch MP.



According to the screenshot of the X message by Streeting, it does appear to be a very credible allegation. I would suggest that this death threat makes him ineligible for high office in our Government.



The threat was made against Dutch MP Geert Wilders, who has strong opinions regarding the evils of Islam.



I urge you to read the article in Breitbart:



https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2026/05/14/geert-wilders-for-breitbart-i-will-press-charges-against-wes-streeting/



And also read the post by Geert Wilders on X, in which he has placed the screenshot:









The transcript of the screenshot, quote:



Wes Streeting MP @wesstreeting Oct 16, 2009



Considering starting my own vigilante org to push nasty people under trains. First up Jan Moir, followed by Geert Wilders…



/ end of transcript



Geert Wilders MP receives many very credible death threats from Muslims. And also from some on the left wing. If any of them did succeed, then presumably Wes Streeting would be delighted.



It is acceptable to have strongly differing political views. What is NOT acceptable is to send death threats to someone who you disagree with. Doing so puts Wes Streeting beyond consideration to be the next Prime Minister. He may seek to diminish the importance of his statement from 2009. However it is extremely serious, because it is in the context of Geert Wilders MP receiving many credible death threats, across may years and including no doubt at that time too. The statement by Streeting should probably be regarded as incitement.



If you are one of those who wishes ill of critics of Islam, I do urge that you read the Koran. It is freely available online, and I recommend that you start by reading chapter 9. It is one of the later revealed chapters, and includes many verses expressing hatred towards non-Muslims. If you will read it, then you will soon discover that the critics of Islam, such as Geert Wilders MP, are factually correct. There is zero excuse for ignorance now.



I understand that Wes Streeting is gay. I have no animosity at all towards gays, I have several good friends who happen to be gay. And that in itself should not be a barrier to someone holding a high office. However, it is strange and surreal indeed that a gay man would side with Islam, given that Islam has a hatred of gays, and under Sharia law imposes the death penalty for it. This very poor judgement in itself disbars him from high public office. A highly confused individual such as he seems to be, should NOT be in a position of making serious decisions for our nation.



Making death threats should disbar him from being an MP, let alone being a member of Government.



Streeting is not the only prominent gay politician who sides with Islam. If you have an opportunity to discuss the Sharia death penalty for gays with them, and ask why then do they support Islam, I would be quite interested to learn what their rationale is. Their stance is utterly baffling to me.



I do recommend the Abrogated Koran. It shows the abrogated verses crossed out. Abrogation is key to understanding the Koran and hence is key to understanding Islam overall. A standard Koran is confusing both to Muslims and to non-Muslims, for this basic reason: standard Korans do not indicate which verses are abrogated, effectively deleted. Apologists for Islam often quote the “no compulsion in religion” verse, Koran 2:256. In a vain attempt to “prove” that Islam is kind and tolerant and peaceful. However this and very many other peaceful tolerant verses have been abrogated, effectively deleted by the later revealed intolerant hate-filled verses. Read chapter 9 of the Koran to get a flavour of such verses.



The Abrogated Koran is available only via these links:



Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html



Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html



With kind regards,

SUPPORT “PROJECT PHOENIX”

Become a standard paid subscriber (monthly or annual) and receive FOUR ebooks (PDF files) as a thank you! These are the four key ebooks that you receive: “Project Phoenix UK”, “Concise Islam”, “Allah is a Zionist”, and the “Abrogated Koran”. All books are also available to purchase as paperbacks. Click on the article link below for details: “Book catalogue and subscription bonus: free ebooks”.

Upgrade to be a Super Subscriber (a Founder Member) and receive ALL of the ebooks FREE! Via the link below. Thank you!

Several standard subscribers have upgraded to Super. I see that they have been charged just the difference. If you are new to my substack, you could for example just initially be a monthly standard subscriber. Download and read the four books listed above. Then when you are able to, and see the significance of my work, you can then upgrade to be a Super Subscriber. Whatever you can do is very much appreciated, and it all helps!

My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the article below for details. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. I was working in the Physics department at the time. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. It was an utterly surreal experience to have to be justifying my opposition to Islam, to the Physics Professor who was head of the Physics department! Some 4 centuries after Galileo had a similar experience when trying to explain planetary movements to the Roman Catholic inquiry. How low the UK universities have sunken. They do not uphold rationality nor fair treatment of exemplary employees, in the face of pressure from Islam.

I have subsequently written numerous more books on the topic of Islam. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate.

I ask for your support, it is gratefully received. Please upgrade to a paid subscription and / or buy me a coffee. It is appreciated!

Paid subscribers keep me going. Note that your payment will appear with the description: “BOOKS AND SUBSCRIPTION” on your bank statement.

You can also support my work via “Buy me a coffee”. Here is the link: https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050 Note: the page is sometimes slow to load (20+ seconds), be patient!