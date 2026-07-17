FROM DANIEL ZEICHNER MP

Thank you for contacting me and for taking the time to set out your views.



I appreciate that you feel strongly about the importance of democratic legitimacy within political parties, and I understand why you would have preferred to see a contested Labour leadership election. You also raise Andy Burnham’s previous leadership bids in 2010 and 2015 and question what those results mean in the current circumstances.



Leadership elections are governed by each political party’s rules. Under the Labour Party’s current rules, candidates must first secure the necessary nominations before they can proceed. Where only one candidate fulfils those requirements, the rules allow that candidate to become leader without a ballot of the wider membership.



I recognise that there are differing views on whether this is the best outcome. Some members and supporters would have preferred a leadership contest, while others believe that an uncontested transition provides greater certainty at a time of significant political change. Reasonable people can, of course, take different views on that.



As you note, Andy Burnham was unsuccessful in the Labour leadership contests in both 2010 and 2015. Equally, those contests took place under different circumstances, with different candidates, different memberships and, in 2010, a different electoral system. While those results form part of the Party’s history, they do not in themselves determine the outcome of a subsequent leadership process.



I appreciate your wider concerns about democratic accountability and public confidence in politics. These are important issues, and maintaining trust in our democratic institutions is something that all politicians should take seriously. While I may not share all of the conclusions you reach, I am grateful to you for taking the time to set out your perspective.



Thank you again for writing to me.



Yours sincerely,



Daniel Zeichner

Member of Parliament for Cambridge

FROM SARAH EDWARDS MP

Thank you for contacting me on the matter of the leadership of the Labour Party.



I understand your concerns around the Prime Minister’s resignation and the uncertainty it has generated regarding the future of the country. Currently, nominations are open for the leadership of the party, and only Andy Burnham has been nominated by MPs, including Ed Miliband.



Before sharing my thoughts, I want to re-assure you that I remain fully committed to delivering for Tamworth and the surrounding villages. As the Member of Parliament my duty is to represent the interests of my constituents to ensure Westminster works to improve the lives of everyone in my area.



This was the mandate delivered to me at the general election in 2024, and I will not allow myself to be distracted by Westminster turmoil.



Keir Starmer has dedicated his life to public service. He led the Labour Party to a decisive victory in 2024, and as Prime Minister restored Britain’s standing on the world stage. During his tenure, I worked with him to secure meaningful investment for our area, such as funding to preserve our historic castle and expand our Community Diagnostics centre at Sir Robert Peel Hospital.



The Labour Party will now choose a new leader. I have advocated that this process must involve the necessary discussions around which policy direction is best for the country, and which leader is best fit to deliver the Government’s mandate.

I share your concerns about the ascension of a new leader without adequate challenge. All of those with leadership ambition must demonstrate their credentials, not just to the Labour Party but to the country.



The British people voted for change at the last general election. Over the last two years the Government has worked hard to deliver that change and have made significant progress on over two-thirds of manifesto pledges. These have included the creation of GB Energy to support our energy independence, the re-nationalisation of rail to lower fares, the removal of the two-child benefit cap to bring 500,000 children out of poverty and the introduction of the Renters Rights Act to bring necessary protections for tenants.



Despite this progress, I know that change is not being felt across the country. The Prime Minister’s resignation and the emergence of new leadership must bring new life to the Government’s project. Throughout this turmoil, I will make sure the voices of our area are heard and that whoever is successful remains true to the mandate the Labour Party was given at the last general election by the British people.



Thank you for sharing your concerns with me on this matter.



Yours sincerely,

Sarah Edwards MP

Member of Parliament for Tamworth

FROM TOM COLLINS MP

Thank you for getting in touch to share your thoughts.



I am sad to see this situation – as I have said, while I believe there have been failings in this government, my deep desire has been to see Keir step up in his assertiveness and leadership, and for him to continue in post, but also directly challenge the cultural issues in government. This government has made some excellent progress; it has reversed austerity, put children’s lives and experiences back front and centre on the political agenda, tackled violence against women and girls, prioritised green energy and has focussed on fixing and investing in our NHS. It has brought about a generational shift in the rights of people who rent their homes, and has taken assertive action to restore our public services.



Keir has also done an excellent job on the world stage. He is clearly a person of integrity; trustworthy and motivated by duty. He is intelligent, thoughtful and compassionate. His resignation speech demonstrated this superbly, and highlighted his qualities of dignity and respect. Stability has value, and change carries a cost. My hope is that we will now find a prime minister who will do an excellent job and I am hoping that we will now see a smooth transition of power.



I also hope that the outcome is a government with the same core values of fairness, unity, dignity for all, and care for nature. One that puts people first and delivers collaboration, leadership and change. Personally, I also hope that we find ourselves with a leader and government who embody a high quality of politics and democracy; pursuing integrity, transparency and diversity. For my part, that is what I will be looking for in a future leader of our nation.



Best wishes,



Tom

FROM ANDREW MURRISON MP

Thank you. All noted. We will see what he does in a few days time but I am not hopeful.

Best wishes,

Andrew

FROM CLAIRE HUGHES MP

I’m getting in touch as you have recently contacted me about the leadership of the Labour Party and so I wanted to share with you my statement on the resignation of Sir Keir Starmer.



Politics is often quick to focus on disagreements and shortcomings, but this is a moment to recognise service. I want to thank Keir for everything he has done for our party and for our country. History will judge his legacy in full, but I believe it will be kind to him. The mark of a good leader is knowing when to step away and how to do so in the national interest. Keir has done so with a plan and timeline, ensuring as much stability as possible.



During Keir's time as Prime Minister, we have seen tangible progress on the priorities that matter to communities across Wales, including here in Bangor Aberconwy. That includes the largest real-terms funding settlement for the Welsh Government, the delivery of Small Modular Reactors at Wylfa, creating thousands of much-needed jobs for local people, and £20 million coming to Llandudno through the UK Government's Pride in Place Programme, to name just a few.



On the UK level, NHS waiting lists have fallen by record amounts, knife crime has reduced by 10%, hundreds of thousands of the most vulnerable children have been lifted out of poverty, and immigration has been reduced by 75% from its 2023 high under the previous government. A record of delivery, despite the relentless media negativity.



These past two years have also been marked by extraordinary international challenges. From conflicts abroad to growing global instability, Keir has represented the UK with professionalism and dignity on the world stage, not least keeping us out of a needless and tragic war with Iran and securing international trade deals.



Whatever people's views on individual decisions, I have never doubted Keir's commitment to Britain's security and standing in the world.



My job has not changed. I will continue to deliver for the people across my constituency, rebuilding trust in politics and building a fairer, more prosperous place for us all to live.



Thank you again for contacting me.



Kind regards,



Claire

FROM EDWARD MORELLO MP

Thank you for your email.



Our democracy is extremely important and I can entirely understand your concern at the way in which the next Prime Minister may be selected.



Constitutionally, the Prime Minister is appointed based on their ability to command a majority in the House of Commons. That being said, I can understand why you think that Andy Burnham, having lost two Labour leadership elections, may not have a mandate from his party’s members



As a Liberal Democrat, I cannot talk for the Labour Party. Labour’s leadership election process is up to them. In the Liberal Democrats, we are proud to be a democratic party, run by our members. If you are interested in how we run our internal elections, you can find out more here: https://www.libdems.org.uk/internal-elections .



Please let me assure you that, whoever is chosen as our next Prime Minister, I will continue to hold them and their programme of Government to account in Parliament.



Thank you for contacting me about this serious issue.



Kind regards



Edward



Edward Morello MP

Member of Parliament for West Dorset

FROM CALUM MILLER MP

Thank you for sharing your concerns about the Labour leadership process.



I have noted the points you have raised.



Best wises,



Calum



Calum Miller MP

Member of Parliament for Bicester and Woodstock

Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs

EMAIL SENT TO ALL MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

Andy Burnham failed twice to become Labour leader in fair contests



Dear Daniel,



Andy Burnham failed twice to become Labour leader.



In 2010 he failed to win against Ed Miliband. In the first round Ed Miliband had 34.3% with Burnham on 8.7%.



In 2015 he came a distant second to Jeremy Corbyn. Corbyn had 59.5% with Burnham 19.0%.



Would it be fair to say that both Miliband and Corbyn have a greater democratic mandate to be leader of Labour than Burnham?



Since Corbyn is no longer a member of Labour, if there is to be a coronation of the next Labour leader, then logically it should be Miliband.



Personally I don’t agree with his policies. However I do believe in the democratic process. And so if Labour believes in such process too, at least Miliband has a democratic mandate, whereas Burnham does not.



Ed Miliband has put in considerable effort in order to tackle Climate Change. It just seems unbelievable that he would willingly allow his work to be trashed by the MSM, but even worse, trashed within the Labour Party, just so Burnham can become leader unopposed. Miliband should insist on a proper leadership contest to be held. The bookies would surely back Miliband, as he is on form for resoundingly beating Burnham in 2010.



There are some other Labour MPs who have a Prime-Ministerial gravitas, that Burnham lacks. There really MUST be a proper leadership contest, or Labour itself destroys its credibility as a serious party based on democratic principles.



On the other hand, it will be hilarious if Burnham is crowned as the next PM. It is easy to find his very numerous absurd statements that he has made over the years. The cartoonists and lampooners will not have to work very hard.



I am greatly looking forward to searching through his many statements on Islam, and reminding you of how absurd and dangerously naive they are. If we have someone other than him it will save me the trouble.



Clearly the members of the Labour party twice saw him as not fit to be leader. By very large margins. It is entirely predictable that within a short time they will be wishing that they held on to Starmer.



The Labour members are not trusted by the Labour MPs, we can see that clearly from the 2015 leadership contest. The Parliamentary Labour Party gave Burnham 68 nominations, more than any other candidate, and gave Corbyn only 36 nominations, barely clearing the threshold required to enter the contest. Labour MPs evidently do not trust their own party members with the democratic process to give the “correct” answer. And so they are blatantly bypassing the process now. This anti-democratic mindset is clearly a severe danger to the democratic process for the whole UK.



The destruction of democratic principles is a step on the path towards totalitarianism. Politicians increasingly and blatantly lacking a mandate is a step towards civil war. Look up Professor David Betz, he has given many speeches on this, easily found on YouTube. This is extremely serious now, I urge you to take heed of his warnings.



You may want to read the book: “Enablers of Islam: Politicians and Voters”. I envisage updating it in due course, with a chapter on Burnham.



Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/enablers-of-islam-politicians-and-voters/paperback/product-v8444dg.html



Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/enablers-of-islam-politicians-and-voters/ebook/product-jeygz56.html



Best wishes,



etc.





PS: According to the Daily Mail:



“Andy Burnham vows to ditch first past the post voting system in favour of proportional representation to allow smaller parties to govern”



He has no mandate to do this.

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