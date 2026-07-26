STEFF AQUARONE MP (Liberal Democrats)

HIS EMAIL

Thank you for taking the time to write such a detailed email. I appreciate the thought you have put into setting out your concerns, even though I know we will not agree on every point.



Antisemitism is a real and pernicious form of racism, and I believe it must be confronted wherever it appears. Jewish people should be able to live their lives free from hatred, intimidation and discrimination, and political parties, public institutions and wider society all have a responsibility to challenge antisemitism wherever it arises.



Equally, I do not believe it is right or accurate to attribute the actions or beliefs of individuals to an entire faith community. The overwhelming majority of British Muslims reject antisemitism, violence and extremism, just as the overwhelming majority of people of every faith or none do. People should be judged by their own words and actions, not by their religion or background.



You also raise concerns about organised child sexual exploitation. Those crimes were appalling failures that caused immense harm to victims, and every allegation must be properly investigated. Where public bodies or authorities failed to protect children, they should be held accountable. Criminal offending must be pursued rigorously, whoever the perpetrators are, and the lessons from inquiries should be implemented so that such failures are not repeated.



More broadly, I believe Parliament should be willing to confront difficult issues honestly and follow the evidence wherever it leads. That includes tackling antisemitism, anti-Muslim hatred, racism and all forms of religiously or ideologically motivated extremism. None of these problems should be ignored, minimised or exploited for political convenience.



Finally, decisions about the leadership and internal disciplinary arrangements of the Labour Party are matters for that party, of which I am not a member. My focus is on representing the people of North Norfolk and scrutinising the Government of the day, whatever its political composition.



Thank you again for taking the time to share your views with me.



With best wishes,



Steff Aquarone MP

EMAIL SENT TO ALL MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

Under Burnham can Labour finally root out antisemitism from within the party?



Dear {{Forename}},



STARMER CLAIMS TO HAVE ROOTED OUT ANTISEMITISM FROM LABOUR



During his resignation speech Sir Keir Starmer stated that he had rooted out antisemitism from the Labour Party. And indeed he has done much good work in that direction, to his credit. We can remember how rife it became during the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn.



During his resignation speech Starmer stated: . we changed our party. Ripping out the poison of antisemitism



ANTISEMITISM STILL SEEMS TO BE A PROBLEM WITHIN LABOUR



From an outsider perspective it is hard for me to tell how successful Starmer has been at ripping out the poison of antisemitism from the Labour Party. Shortly after the resignation, the Labour organisation Labour Against Antisemitism issued a statement. They claim that antisemitism is still a very serious problem within the Labour Party. Their full statement is quoted below. The key quote is:



it is regrettable that problematic MPs still hold the party whip, and that antizionism is the acceptable face of antisemitism across much of the political Left.



In other words, in order to finally rid Labour of its antisemitism problem, those members, including MPs with problematic views must be expelled.



We can assume that this includes Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. There is a photograph that you can easily find online of her holding an antizionist placard at a rally. Is she now pro-zionist? I can find no evidence that she changed her mind.



LABOUR LARGELY LOST ITS MUSLIM VOTERS DUE TO ITS CAMPAIGN AGAINST ANTISEMITISM



Following the resignation of Starmer, the 5 Pillars Islamic organisation published this statement, quote:



Keir Starmer has resigned as British Prime Minister although he will stay in place until a new PM is selected, almost certainly Andy Burnham. Starmer had catastrophic personal popularity ratings, making his continued leadership untenable. From a Muslim community perspective, he was the man who launched an “antisemitism witchhunt “ against pro Palestinians within Labour. He then went onto support Israel as it was conducting a genocide in Gaza. These actions resulted in a collapse in the Muslim Labour vote, which was around 80% seven years ago but now stands at around 30%



It is undoubtedly the case that the Muslim vote has largely departed from Labour. The 30% figure in the 5 Pillars statement is however questionable. It seems to have collapsed even more than that, according to a poll of 30,000 Muslims:



Quote from the survey report:



Responses show a drop of 66% in potential Labour votes, from 71% to just 5%.



Source: https://muslimcensus.co.uk/labour-losing-muslim-vote/



The sample size of 30,000 is large, and so is very likely to be extremely accurately following the opinions of all Muslims in the UK.



It is simply no longer electorally worthwhile for Labour to try to chase after the Muslim vote, since it has largely gone elsewhere. And all that appeasing Islam will do is push increasing numbers of former Labour voters towards Reform UK and Restore Britain. Most of the Muslim rape gangs operated relatively freely in Labour areas, under the indifferent eye of Labour local authorities. This has resulted in considerable distrust now of Labour in those areas. And why was it allowed to happen? So Labour could harvest the Muslim vote.



ISLAM ITSELF IS INHERENTLY ANTISEMITIC



Islam has had a hatred of Jews since its very early years.



According to the standard Islamic narrative, Mohammed and his small band of followers made themselves unpopular in polytheistic Mecca, because he was preaching a strict monotheism. They migrated to Medina, in the hope that the Jewish community living there, being monotheistic, would accept Mohammed as a genuine prophet. They refused to do so, recognising how absurd his claim is. He had them slaughtered, executing many male Jewish prisoners himself. The Jewish girls and women were taken as sex slaves. One Jewish women, having seen her husband and male relatives slaughtered, prepared a poisoned meal for Mohammed. He survived the poisoning, although with a resulting serious heart problem. The hatred of Jews by Muslims has continued from that point for 14 centuries, and shows no sign of ending.



THE HATRED OF JEWS IS EMBEDDED IN ISLAMIC SCRIPTURE



The Koran and other Islamic scriptures have numerous verses showing hatred of Jews.



Robert Spencer is highly knowledgeable about Islam. He has written numerous books on Islam. He has been banned from entering the UK by the then Home Secretary Theresa May. Simply for criticising Islam. It is not just Labour that is shielding Islam from criticism, it is the Conservative Party too. He recently mentioned this ban, and he thinks it is still in place.



Please watch this video. You can skip to just before 28 minutes, when the interviewer asks Spencer:



is Islam inherently antisemitic?



Spencer replies: Of course it is. He then proceeds to demonstrate this undeniable fact by quotes from Islamic scripture.



Video: Does the Quran instruct Muslims to kill Jews?









HOW LABOUR CAN ENTIRELY RID ITSELF OF ANTISEMITISM



The hatred of Jews is embedded in Islamic scripture. Nobody has any authority to delete the antisemitic verses from the Koran, and so the ONLY way that the Labour Party can finally rid itself of antisemitism is to expel all Muslims. This may sound harsh, but you cannot fault the logic.



The Koran itself commands Muslims to believe every verse in the Koran. Which of course includes all the verses expressing hatred of Jews. And if a Muslim states otherwise, they are either ignorant of this command in the Koran, or they know it full well, and are blatantly lying. Islam permits Muslims to deceive non-Muslims if that helps shield Islam from criticism. That deceit is not regarded in Islam as immoral.



According to the poll of 30,000 Muslims, Labour now only has 5% of the Muslim vote. Even if Burnham or whoever becomes leader were to return to the blatant antisemitism of the Corbyn era it is highly unlikely that Labour would regain 80% of the Muslim vote. It has largely switched now to pro-Gaza independents and to the Green Party. The Gorton by election showed the consequences clearly. It is notable that Burnham selected a constituency (Makerfield) with a very low Muslim population! He must know that the Muslim vote is really not to be relied on now to give Labour a victory.



Increasingly it will not be possible for Labour to win in constituencies with high percentages of Muslim voters. Labour welcomed Islam in to the UK and encouraged it to thrive. And hoped that by doing so to rub the rights nose in diversity, (quoting Labour adviser Andrew Neather). Labour is hoist by its own petard!



LABOUR HAS A BINARY CHOICE



EITHER: return to the Corbyn era antisemitism, in order to try to regain the Muslim vote.



OR: return to its traditional core values of equality and decency. And its traditional staunch rejection of antisemitism - Labour was once a safe haven for Jews. Doing so MUST of necessity mean rejecting Islam and its inherent antisemitism. And its religion-inspired hatred of non-Muslims. And its extreme misogyny. And its teaching of violent jihad terrorism as the only guarantee of paradise for Muslims.



It is not possible to be simultaneously opposed to antisemitism and opposed to Islamophobia. Think about it please! Those who claim that you can be, clearly have a minimal understanding of Islam. They just make a laughingstock of themselves. They have not understood that Islam itself is antisemitic, so if they are pro-Islam of necessity they are pro-antisemitisim. Some people find this quite a hard concept to understand, but we really must strive for truth and logical consistency. Even if that reality does leave some people confused. Do you feel angry that one of your sacred assumptions has been successfully challenged, and you have no rational response? You should not be angry with me for pointing out the truth, but reserve your anger for those who sought to hide the truth over several decades.



A very clearly stated choice must now be made.



Will Burnham very clearly state: I am completely opposed to antisemitism in all its forms.?



Will Burnham clearly state: I am opposed to religion-inspired hatred in all its forms. Which includes religion-inspired misogyny.?



The Rape Gang Inquiry report by Rupert Lowe and his team has clearly shown the linkage between Islam itself and the actions of the gang members. It is time that ALL parties acknowledge this very clear linkage, urgently.



Will Burnham clearly state: The widespread Muslim rape gangs are inspired by the teachings of Islam, and this evil must be rooted out from our society.?



If he will do so, then that of necessity means that he will be opposed to Islam, since, as proven earlier, Islam is inherently antisemitic.



I hope very much that Labour will return to its traditional values and thereby reject antisemitism in all its forms, and thus of necessity reject Islam itself.



It is astonishing that Islam ever attached itself to the Labour Party, since Islamic values are diametrically opposed to traditional Labour values. You must surely see this fact? Will you be honest and courageous now to acknowledge this fact?



I hope for a peaceful future. I am doing my best to wake up MPs, across parties, to the existential threat that we all face from Islam itself.



It is in the interests of all non-Muslim MPs, across parties, for there to be a proper inquiry into the murder of Sir David Amess MP by a jihadi. Being in denial that Islam itself (not just Islamism or radical Islam) is at the root leaves all non-Muslim MPs vulnerable to further such attacks. Which of course I hope will not happen.



Understand this: Islam hates non-Muslims despite whatever good works we may do to help Muslims. Sir David Amess helped Muslims in his constituency, and was still murdered. We are hated not for what we do but for what we are. This is an absolutely key point, that so many naive non-Muslims are STILL in denial regarding. And some of them STILL reply to me as though I am the problem for discussing it, and that the problem is not Islam itself! Can you please try to speak to your naive Parliamentary colleagues, and wake them up? Because I have clearly failed to do so. Despite my best efforts.



We have to get real, urgently, before it is too late to do anything about it. Time is very short now.



Professor David Betz is a professor of war studies, and civil war is his specialist subject. You can find numerous of his interviews on YouTube. He sees that the UK is rapidly heading towards civil war. I would very much like to avert civil war. The ONLY way that it can be peacefully averted, in my opinion, is that everyone, including all MPs, now must be absolutely honest about Islam, and the existential crisis that it is causing to everyone in the UK.



Will you commit to being absolutely honest from now on? And will you do everything you are able to do to push back against Islam and its numerous evils? Including, but not limited to, opposing the evil of antisemitism.



With kind regards,



etc.







THE FULL STATEMENT BY LABOUR AGAINST ANTISEMITISM:



Quote:



Labour Against Antisemitism notes the resignation of Keir Starmer as Prime Minister and leader of the Labour Party.



While it is true that antisemitism in the Labour Party was reduced during his leadership, it is regrettable that problematic MPs still hold the party whip, and that antizionism has become the acceptable face of antisemitism across much of the political Left.



We also hope that whoever his successor is, that more action is taken to challenge increasingly endemic societal antisemitism. It is not enough to work with police, the security forces and other stakeholders to build ever higher fences to protect the Jewish community against what has become a tsunami of antisemitism in the UK, whilst doing nothing to address the root causes of the anti-Jewish racism that we are seeing in every part of society.

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