DR GAVIN ASHENDEN

He was at one time the Chaplain to the Queen.

He resigned as he was unhappy with the appeasement of Islam by the Church of England.

Some years later he became a Roman Catholic. They will not however ordain him as a Catholic priest, as he has too high a public profile.

He has many videos on YouTube. He makes his points carefully and gradually. If you want quick soundbites, maybe his videos are not for you. But if you want a considered opinion, your patience is rewarded.

Mike Graham interviews Gavin Ashenden to discuss “Islamic death cult”.

CHURCH OF ENGLAND APPEASES ISLAM

Just the other day a Pakistan flag was flown above Westminster Abbey:

There have been numerous examples of the appeasement of Islam by the Anglican Church. I witnessed one such in person, in Wells Cathedral, Somerset. An imam preached from the Koran, during an inter-faith service in February 2020.

I and several friends had about 2 weeks notice of the service, and communicated with the cathedral clergy, to try to prevent it happening. We failed, and it went ahead anyway.

The details of that and numerous other problems are given in this book:

BOOK: HOW THE CHURCH ENABLES ISLAM

The Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church are both enabling Islam. This is to the detriment of Christians worldwide.

At the root is a misunderstanding regarding Allah by numerous Christian theologians. If corrected, the Church might then have the ability to oppose Islam.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/paperback/product-7kem7re.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/ebook/product-dy6wzdr.html

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