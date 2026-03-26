Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
Mar 26

Wonderful interview. So, you have all these smart people saying all the right things, showing that they get it, but nothing is changing.

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
Mar 26

Good

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