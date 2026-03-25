Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Jennifer Hargreaves's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves
Mar 25

A top guy. So unassuming and of generous spirit. The medal is well deserved.

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Jeremy Poynton's avatar
Jeremy Poynton
Mar 25

"A trial heard Farooq had become a ‘self-radicalised lone-wolf terrorist’, who chose the hospital as a target as he had been a clinical support worker there and had a long-running grievance with nurses on his ward."

Yup. That's what I do when I have a long running grievance.

Blow up innocent people.

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