MATT GOODWIN

I don’t necessarily agree with everything that Matt Goodwin says. And he has been on his own journey. He seems to have changed his thoughts relative to 10 or 20 years ago. Which is fine. He does not need criticism for something many years ago.

He has been active in recent years highlighting the trajectory of the UK population. And I am very grateful that he does so.

His actual figures seem a bit on the optimistic side. I think it is happening even quicker than he indicates. But that is a side argument. The picture he paints is really horrendous enough anyway.

Please do take the time to watch this discussion. He rightly pinpoints the root problem: the delusional liberal ruling class. Every political party, when in government, does its part to destroy the UK. Labour under Blair & Brown, and now under Starmer. Conservatives under Cameron (with Lib Dem Nick Clegg in coalition) and May, Johnson etc. ALL of them ignore the deep concerns about Islam itself. Deliberately denying the clear evidence.

Suicide of a Nation: Britain on the Brink of Collapse | Matt Goodwin

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OTHERING

I was recently accused of “othering” Muslims by a friend. But the problem is that Islam itself is doing the othering! She seems not to have understood that. It is very clear from even half an hour reading the Koran, that it is the root of this othering.

I am opposed to othering, and hence I have to be opposed to Islam.

It is a paradox, but this is where we are. And it is about to get far worse in coming decades.

A baby born in 2026 will very probably be living as a subjugated dhimmi (second class citizen who has very restricted freedoms) under an Islamic government, I estimate, by the time they are in their 20s or 30s, and almost certainly by the time they are 40s or 50s. It is impossible to give a precise date, but that date is based on a careful spreadsheet calculation. It is NOT a random guess.

It puzzles me that even some intelligent, thoughtful, empathetic and helpful people as my friend truly is, seem to have such a huge blind spot. I struggle to persuade even the people who I know directly!

Matt discusses suicidal empathy. A term coined by Gad Saad. Search for his numerous videos on YouTube. The idea that if we are nice to Muslims that they will automatically be nice back seems to be the root of this delusion. The people who seem not to understand this fundamental reality seem to have made no effort to really understand Islam. They believe the pro-Islam propaganda. But they have not troubled themselves to make the effort to actually read the Koran. They will be in for a shock! Of course, I recommend they read the Abrogated Koran. The links are below.

We may not be interested in Islam, but Islam is very much interested in us. and not in a good way. This is the key barrier that those with a liberal mindset really struggle with. Irrespective of how kind and tolerant these liberals may be, no matter how generous and helpful they may be to Muslims, those Muslims may smile at their face, and still hate them in their heart. Islam specifically permits that mode of deceit. And the gullible liberals fall for it every time.

Sir David Amess was kind and generous and helpful to Muslim groups in his constituency. His kindness helped him not an iota, when a jihadi with a knife hunted him down in his meetings with the public. And the jihadi stabbed him to death.

Amess did not deserve to die of course. But it was his party (the Conservative Party) who have imported millions of Muslims to the UK. His party (with the connivance of the Lib Dem coalition partners) introduced Sharia bonds into the City of London in 2013, and these are administered under Sharia law. Numerous large buildings in London have been sold to Middle Eastern funds using these Sharia bonds, and so Sharia law is applied within those buildings - no alcohol consumption for example.

And the Conservative government did not reverse the recognition of Sharia courts for family matters, officially recognised by the Labour government in 2008. With the connivance of Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams. His own political party thus bears a significant responsibility for his murder. They have enabled the expansion and strengthening of Islam in the UK.

Did Amess object to the increasing Islamisation of the UK? Did he oppose Sharia law encroaching? A quick Google search does not find any evidence that he did. Yes he oppposed Islamic extremism, most MPs do that. The point I make is that “Islamism” is an integral part of Islam itself. Islam itself must be opposed not just “extremists”. Unfortunately, and this will be a painful realisation for his daughter Katie: Sir David Amess, by his inaction to oppose Islam itself, was to a very small extent also responsible for his own murder. Others such as Blair, Cameron, Clegg, and May bear a far higher responsibility. They imported Muslims in large numbers. But everyone who refuses to speak out against Islam itself bears some responsibility.

There needs to be an inquiry into his murder. Or it will happen again. It is in the interests of all non-Muslim MPs that there should be such an inquiry. Why can they not see the urgent need for it?

BOOK: THE ABROGATED KORAN

The Koran must be read with an understanding of Abrogation.

The chronologically more recent verses supersede the older verses, wherever the numerous contradictions exist. The chapters within this Koran have been arranged in reverse chronological order, so that the most relevant ones are read first.

Abrogated verses are crossed out. Those verses promoting Jihad and religious hatred are highlighted.

The Abrogated Koran has 3 characteristics. As far as I am aware, no other existing Koran has all 3 features. Don’t waste your time trying to understand a standard Koran. Knowing which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted) is absolutely key to understanding it. A standard Koran does not indicate which verses are abrogated.

Puts the chapters into reverse chronological order. A standard Koran does not arrange chapters into any logical order. Abrogated verses are shown crossed out. The abrogating verse number is indicated. Verses are colour coded by category. At a glance the verses relating to unbelievers, jihad, Israel, Allah, scientific absurdities etc. can be seen.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html

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My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the article below for details. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. I was working in the Physics department at the time. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. It was an utterly surreal experience to have to be justifying my opposition to Islam, to the Physics Professor who was head of the Physics department! Some 4 centuries after Galileo had a similar experience when trying to explain planetary movements to the Roman Catholic inquiry. How low the UK universities have sunken. They do not uphold rationality nor fair treatment of exemplary employees, in the face of pressure from Islam.

I have subsequently written numerous more books on the topic of Islam. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate.

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