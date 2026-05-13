Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
5h

I like Matt Goodwin he knows what he’s saying quite a lot of the time

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1 reply by Hellish 2050
Warmek's avatar
Warmek
2h

> The chronologically more recent verses supersede the older verses, wherever the numerous contradictions exist. The chapters within this Koran have been arranged in reverse chronological order, so that the most relevant ones are read first.

Can't decide if that's better than the reverse. I can see the reasoning, but it almost seems like it'd be better to start with the earliest ones, so you see what was written, but also later redacted, first. So the *last* thing a person reads (and presumably therefore retains) is the thing that's considered by adherents to be "in effect". Hard to say. Either way, superior to the "standard" text.

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Of late I'm using the term "Homicidal Empathy" rather than the more common formulation. Since it seems to me that what's being empathized with is homicidal behavior.

Good post.

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