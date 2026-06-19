RESULTS

COMPARISON WITH POLLS

Here is the Survation poll:

Labour: actual 54.8% poll 43%

Reform actual 34.5% poll 40%

Restore actual 6.8% poll 7%

Summary: Labour did better than that poll, Reform did worse. Restore was spot on.

ANALYSIS

It is a strong Labour area traditionally and so it is not a great surprise that Labour won.

It is very unusual in that the real contest was Burnham versus Starmer. Many Labour voters are sick of Starmer and just want him gone.

I suspect that some Conservative votes went to Burnham to oust Starmer too.

The parallel contest was Restore versus Reform. For those who cannot stomach Labour in any form that is where their vote went.

Both Reform and Restore really must up their game. It is no use bashing each other, they need to make a real positive case to the public who are just put off by inter-party bickering. I think both lost out due to that negativity.

Reform had almost exactly 5x as many votes as Restore. My preference is that they put aside their differences but that is not going to happen, given the history. It is actually quite astonishing that Restore got that percentage after being in existence for just a couple of months. The negative publicity by the MSM in fact has given them great brand recognition. No amount of advertising would do that.

Of relevance too is that Conservatives, Lib Dems and Greens all had very little support. The Conservatives put up a very experienced candidate, but that made no difference against Reform or Restore with candidates who were new to politics. The Conservatives are largely finished now. I think richly deserved, due to their 14 years of broken promises and outright lies.

If you add up the Restore and Reform votes it is less than the Labour vote.

And so on the face of it Farage cannot claim that Lowe cost him the seat.

But...

The amount of negativity between them is bound to have put some voters off. People prefer positive messages to negative.

Late in the day Restore put out a leaflet that had numerous points of comparison with Reform. It was either brilliant or stupid.

I have posted it on my Substack for you to have a look, here:

If it was a brilliant leaflet they should have delivered it very early on, and caught the postal votes. But it was produced with only a week to go. Maybe not even that, I only became aware of it on the 14th.

WHAT NEXT?

Somehow we need to save the UK from Islam.

Rupert Lowe recognises the threat. His rape gang inquiry is vitally important, and is a key step to pushing back against Islam.

Farage promised that he would do an inquiry into the gangs and he said he would get the funding. But then he did nothing.

Lowe is someone who says he will do something and then he does it.

I find Farage perplexing. I am eternally grateful that he won Brexit for us. It surely would not have happened without his 2 decades of persistence. Nobody will take that achievement away from him.

My question for Farage: What was the point of freeing ourselves from the laws of Brussels, only to give it all away to the laws of Islam a very short few decades hence? It is mad.

I am doing my best to wake up all MPs across all parties to recognise the threat from Islam. Islam itself not just “Islamism” or “radical Islam”. I am not sure that any single party will do this now, as time is very rapidly running out. It will require hard work across parties.

What else can you or I do? Suggestions in the comments please. Preferably for tasks that we can actually do, to make a tangible difference.

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