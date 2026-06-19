Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Irene AEnglisc's avatar
Irene AEnglisc
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If you look at the employment demographics, you will find that the biggest employer in Makerfield is the state, NHS, schools, council workers etc.. according to AI there are at least between 23,000 and 29,000 public sector employees. They are unionised and highly organised. Take in to account their dependents who are eligible to vote, and you have your explanation. These people will never vote for any (perceived) right wing party, they will never vote for a party that wants to reform the NHS or education etc.. and of course, as leftists, they support the government agenda, even if they don't like Starmer.

By the way, with a population which I believe to be 98% white, they won't have experienced the effects of mass immigration directly - yet.

There are 200 constituencies similar to Makerfield regarding employment demographics, they won't budge, they will remain Labour.

That leaves 400 constituencies which may be up for grabs.

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