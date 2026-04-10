WIKIPEDIA

List of critics of Islam

I have extracted just the names from this Wikipedia article:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_critics_of_Islam

Middle Ages

John of Damascus

Ibn al-Rawandi (827–911 CE)

Abu Bakr al-Razi (c. 865–925 CE)

Abu Isa al-Warraq was a ninth-century

Al-Maʿarri (973-1057 CE)

Manuel II Palaiologos, Byzantine Emperor

Early Modern period

Martin Luther

Voltaire

19th century

Ignác Goldziher

Henry Corbin

Alexis de Tocqueville

John Quincy Adams

Hilaire Belloc

G. K. Chesterton

Dayanand Saraswati

Pandit Lekh Ram

Winston Churchill

Contemporary critics

Moderate Muslims

Tarek Fatah

Chekannur Maulavi

Ibrahim Al-Buleihi

Irshad Manji (born 1968)

Tarek Fatah

Necla Kelek (born 1957)

Raheel Raza (born 1949/1950)

Zuhdi Jasser

Stephen Suleyman Schwartz (born 1948)

Khalid Duran (1939–2010)

Mohammad Tawhidi

Tufail Ahmad

Seyran Ateş

Qanta Ahmed

Former Muslims

Converts to other religions

Magdi Allam

Nonie Darwish

Zachariah Anani

Anwar Shaikh (1928–2006)

Sabatina James (born 1982)

Mosab Hassan Yousef

Majed el-Shafie

Ali Sina

Sarah Haider

Rachid Hammami (born 1971)

Nabeel Qureshi

Ex-Muslim irreligionists

Abdullah al-Qasemi (1907–1996)

Ahmad Kasravi

Ali Dashti

Salman Rushdie (born 1947)

Taslima Nasrin

Nyamko Sabuni

Maryam Namazie

Ibn Warraq

Wafa Sultan

Turan Dursun (1934–4 September 1990)

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (1881–10 November 1938)

Yahya Hassan (born 1995)

Ehsan Jami (born 1985)

Yasmine Mohammed

Majid Mohammadi

Luai Ahmed

Christians

Christians of Mideastern background

Robert Spencer (born 1962, a Melkite)

Brigitte Gabriel (born 1964, a Maronite Catholic)

Nakoula Basseley Nakoula (born 1957, Copt)

Zakaria Botros (born 1934 a Copt)

Raymond Ibrahim (born 1973, a Copt)

Walid Shoebat

Ayaan Hirsi Ali (born 1969)

Christians of non-Mideastern background

Jerry Falwell

Pat Robertson

Jerry Falwell

Franklin Graham

R. Albert Mohler, Jr.

Brigitte Bardot (1934–2025)

Pim Fortuyn (1948–2002)

Ann Coulter (born 1961)

Steven Emerson

Frank Gaffney

Srđa Trifković (born 1954)

Vladimir Zhirinovsky (1946–2022)

Bruce Bawer (born 1956)

Kathy Shaidle (1964-2021)

Terry Jones (born 1951)

Observant Jews

Pamela Geller (born 1958)

Bat Ye’or (born 1933)

David Horowitz

Benny Morris

Phyllis Chesler (born 1940)

David Yerushalmi

Debbie Schlussel (born 1969)

Henryk Broder (born 1946)

Members of Indian religions

B. R. Ambedkar (born 1891)

V. S. Naipaul (born 1932)

Ole Nydahl (born 1941)

Ashin Wirathu (born 1968)

Sita Ram Goel (1921–2003)

Ram Swarup (1920–1998)

Nirad C. Chaudhuri (1897–1999)

Western irreligionists

Pat Condell

Theo van Gogh (1957–2004)

Michel Onfray

Douglas Murray

Oriana Fallaci

Christopher Hitchens

Sam Harris

Richard Dawkins

Koenraad Elst (born 1959)

Jennifer McCreight (born 1987)

Bill Maher

Tommy Robinson

Anders Behring Breivik (born 1979)

Anne Marie Waters

Practitioners of traditional African religions

Tamsier Joof (born 1973)

Other

Alice Schwarzer (born 1942)

Bill Warner (born 1941)

Howard Bloom (born 1943)

Sami Aldeeb (born 1949)

Salwan Momika (1986-2025)

Alvin Tan (born 1988)

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