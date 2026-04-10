Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Jorge Arbelaez's avatar
Jorge Arbelaez
Apr 10

You forgot to add your name to the list. Under what category?

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
Apr 10

That's an extremely impressive list (with the exception of Brevik).

As a contrast, an alternative list could be produced of Islam apologists.

I believe it was "Dubya" (George W. Bush) who famously came up with the r*tarded quote:

"Islam is a Religion of Peace". No one has said this recently ... for very obvious reasons.

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