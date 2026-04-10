List of critics of Islam
Wikipedia
WIKIPEDIA
List of critics of Islam
I have extracted just the names from this Wikipedia article:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_critics_of_Islam
Middle Ages
John of Damascus
Ibn al-Rawandi (827–911 CE)
Abu Bakr al-Razi (c. 865–925 CE)
Abu Isa al-Warraq was a ninth-century
Al-Maʿarri (973-1057 CE)
Manuel II Palaiologos, Byzantine Emperor
Early Modern period
Martin Luther
Voltaire
19th century
Ignác Goldziher
Henry Corbin
Alexis de Tocqueville
John Quincy Adams
Hilaire Belloc
G. K. Chesterton
Dayanand Saraswati
Pandit Lekh Ram
Winston Churchill
Contemporary critics
Moderate Muslims
Tarek Fatah
Chekannur Maulavi
Ibrahim Al-Buleihi
Irshad Manji (born 1968)
Tarek Fatah
Necla Kelek (born 1957)
Raheel Raza (born 1949/1950)
Zuhdi Jasser
Stephen Suleyman Schwartz (born 1948)
Khalid Duran (1939–2010)
Mohammad Tawhidi
Tufail Ahmad
Seyran Ateş
Qanta Ahmed
Former Muslims
Converts to other religions
Magdi Allam
Nonie Darwish
Zachariah Anani
Anwar Shaikh (1928–2006)
Sabatina James (born 1982)
Mosab Hassan Yousef
Majed el-Shafie
Ali Sina
Sarah Haider
Rachid Hammami (born 1971)
Nabeel Qureshi
Ex-Muslim irreligionists
Abdullah al-Qasemi (1907–1996)
Ahmad Kasravi
Ali Dashti
Salman Rushdie (born 1947)
Taslima Nasrin
Nyamko Sabuni
Maryam Namazie
Ibn Warraq
Wafa Sultan
Turan Dursun (1934–4 September 1990)
Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (1881–10 November 1938)
Yahya Hassan (born 1995)
Ehsan Jami (born 1985)
Yasmine Mohammed
Majid Mohammadi
Luai Ahmed
Christians
Christians of Mideastern background
Robert Spencer (born 1962, a Melkite)
Brigitte Gabriel (born 1964, a Maronite Catholic)
Nakoula Basseley Nakoula (born 1957, Copt)
Zakaria Botros (born 1934 a Copt)
Raymond Ibrahim (born 1973, a Copt)
Walid Shoebat
Ayaan Hirsi Ali (born 1969)
Christians of non-Mideastern background
Jerry Falwell
Pat Robertson
Jerry Falwell
Franklin Graham
R. Albert Mohler, Jr.
Brigitte Bardot (1934–2025)
Pim Fortuyn (1948–2002)
Ann Coulter (born 1961)
Steven Emerson
Frank Gaffney
Srđa Trifković (born 1954)
Vladimir Zhirinovsky (1946–2022)
Bruce Bawer (born 1956)
Kathy Shaidle (1964-2021)
Terry Jones (born 1951)
Observant Jews
Pamela Geller (born 1958)
Bat Ye’or (born 1933)
David Horowitz
Benny Morris
Phyllis Chesler (born 1940)
David Yerushalmi
Debbie Schlussel (born 1969)
Henryk Broder (born 1946)
Members of Indian religions
B. R. Ambedkar (born 1891)
V. S. Naipaul (born 1932)
Ole Nydahl (born 1941)
Ashin Wirathu (born 1968)
Sita Ram Goel (1921–2003)
Ram Swarup (1920–1998)
Nirad C. Chaudhuri (1897–1999)
Western irreligionists
Pat Condell
Theo van Gogh (1957–2004)
Michel Onfray
Douglas Murray
Oriana Fallaci
Christopher Hitchens
Sam Harris
Richard Dawkins
Koenraad Elst (born 1959)
Jennifer McCreight (born 1987)
Bill Maher
Tommy Robinson
Anders Behring Breivik (born 1979)
Anne Marie Waters
Practitioners of traditional African religions
Tamsier Joof (born 1973)
Other
Alice Schwarzer (born 1942)
Bill Warner (born 1941)
Howard Bloom (born 1943)
Sami Aldeeb (born 1949)
Salwan Momika (1986-2025)
Alvin Tan (born 1988)
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You forgot to add your name to the list. Under what category?
That's an extremely impressive list (with the exception of Brevik).
As a contrast, an alternative list could be produced of Islam apologists.
I believe it was "Dubya" (George W. Bush) who famously came up with the r*tarded quote:
"Islam is a Religion of Peace". No one has said this recently ... for very obvious reasons.