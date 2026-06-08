GB POLITICS POLL

https://gbpolitics.uk/

COMMENTS ON THIS POLL

I have not found much detail regarding this poll. However if it is correct it is showing Labour trending down while Reform and Restore trending up. It could be quite close in the end!

Reform supporters are aggrieved that the presence of Restore is “splitting the vote”, and there may well be some of that happening. However it would be an error to assume that Reform would receive all of the Restore vote, if it had not stood a candidate. Restore seems to be getting people to vote who have not voted before and were disengaged from politics. And who can blame them, since things get worse whether the Tories are in government of if Labour is.

The key focus should be to drop the vote for Labour. Many within the Labour Party know that Andy Burnham is a liability. He s already a twice loser in the leadership contest, to Ed Miliband in 2010 and to Jeremy Corbyn in 2015.

Burnham has a habit of talking nonsense. That is part of the reason he lost to Corbyn. People were trawling through his stupid statements and reminding everyone of them. Particularly on Labour List there was a very active campaign against him. And very effective too. The same technique would surely work again now.

Polls typically have a 3 percent points margin. The above poll might well be showing that Labour and Reform are very close. It is all still to play for.

As Andre Walker discusses in the video below, Reform really must focus on swinging the women voters away from Labour and towards them.

This ought to be relatively straightforward to do, given the many years of Muslim rape gangs happening in the Greater Manchester area, including during the time that Burnham has been mayor.

If Burnham loses then that will be the end of his hope to be PM. It would send a message that even in a formerly very safe Labour seat, no Labour MP can feel safe.

If Burnham wins then that produces two outcomes: further turmoil in the Labour Party. Plus the Manchester Mayoral election to be contested. Which will be interesting.

Just the presence of Restore Britain in this election has forced Reform to harden its policies. At some point Nigel Farage is going to have to admit that Islam itself is the core problem. Without pressure from Restore he would never do that. Under pressure in the coming months he might well finally admit it. And that would be a hugely positive result, whatever the outcome in this particular election.

Even those who have not examined Islam in detail, are increasingly understanding that it is a very serious problem indeed.

The Conservative vote has collapsed. Richly deserved - they have spent 14 years betraying us.

ANDRE WALKER

MAKERFIELD UPDATE: FARAGE BLAMED FOR POOR CAMPAIGN

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