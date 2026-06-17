THE BATTLE FOR FREE SPEECH

If the Labour government cared about protecting children, they would do something to stop the Muslim rape gangs targetting non-Muslim girls. But it is ongoing.

Castration would not stop a first offence, but it would certainly prevent reoffending!

“Protect the children” is the excuse given for censorship of social media platforms such as X. Age verification will be needed in order to access them.

The argument is that this will stop children from accessing porn or information about drugs or suicide and so on.

This is well-meaning, but it is absurd.

Teenagers are quite tech savvy. They will find a way around these restrictions. There are plenty of apps that parents can install, in order to prevent their children accessing such sites.

If the government wanted to prevent harm to children, they could very easily, and quite inexpensively, pay for an app to be installed on the phone of every child. It would cost some amount of money, but would be far cheaper and far less disruptive to everyone else, and would be more effective than what is about to be implemented.

It is quite easy to circumvent such age restrictions using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

THEY WANT TO BAN VPNS NOW!

A VPN allows you to appear to be located in a country where you are not physically located.

There are numerous legitimate reasons why you might want to use such a service. You don’t have to be a criminal or doing anything at all nefarious to feel the need to use one.

You may be travelling abroad, on holiday or business, and want to access a service that is restricted to your country. Such as playing on the lottery. Perfectly innocent and legal, but you need a VPN to do it.

Or you may be a political dissident, and not want the government interfering with your activity. You may, for example, want to post articles criticising Islam, or to put comments below such an article. But you do not want your pro-Islam government tracking you doing so. Particularly at a time when the UK government is hunting down people and throwing them in prison for their online activity.

If you do not use a VPN, you might be at risk.

Of course the UK government is now seriously discussing banning VPNs.

I cannot see how it is technically possible to ban VPNs, but they will surely try to. Be sure to install one NOW while you still can.

I use the free edition of Proton VPN. Some browsers such as Opera and Firefox now incorporate them..

THE LABOUR MPS ARE BEHAVING LIKE CHILDREN

Elon Musk should ban all Labour MPs from X, until such time as this absurd restriction is reversed.

Despite hating X and being envious of the great success of Elon Musk, they still use X. They are snivelling hypocrites!

They want to ban Grok too!

They have no capability of banning things on the internet. It is bigger than they are, and they simply are highlighting their own impotent rage in the face of technological advancement.

Ultimately the UK government would have to shut down the internet for the whole UK. Which would be an absolute disaster for the economy and for the lives of the citizens. And to ensure it happens, they would have to send their goons door to door searching for Starlink terminals. This may sound absurd, but it is the next logical step, after banning VPNs.

MARMITE

Marmite is a food item in the UK. It is made from yeast extract. Surplus yeast is taken from the breweries to the factory, and via heat treatment is turned into a dark brown viscous paste.

Traditionally you would spread a thin layer onto buttered toast.

Some people love it. Some people hate it. Not many are neutral about it.

It is sold in a dark glass jar with a yellow plastic lid. The jar has a rounded nearly spherical shape.

In Australia there is Vegemite, which is similar but not quite the same.

If something is described as “Marmite” it means that it or they produce a divided reaction.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is a Marmite character. Some sadly deluded people still think he is doing OK. An increasing number just hate him and hate the sight of him. With his absurd statements and whiney voice we have had enough now. He is just an embarrassment now.

And he wants to ban Grok too. Because it is possible to show someone in a bikini!

Mohammed was almost certainly bisexual. Several Islamic scriptures point in that direction. If this would be widely known in Islamic countries, would that result in them dropping the death penalty for gays?

Labour MPs are dangerously delusional and simultaneously want to feel powerful. This is an extremely dangerous combination. And they are devoid of humour.

They cannot cope with satire. And they just go about banning things that bring some amusement into our lives. I would say they are childish. And they need a taste of their own medicine. Elon Musk could ban all Labour MPs from X. Please put a comment below if you agree that he should ban them. They are behaving like children and so should be treated like children.

SOME OF MY SUBSTACK ARTICLES ARE BANNED IN THE UK

I first noticed that some of my articles are age restricted censored in November 2025.

I show no porn or drugs or other such items. I do not even use swear words.

Why are my articles banned? Simply for criticising Islam. I don’t express hatred for Muslims. They are out fellow humans who have been brainwashed by this evil ideology. Our greatest kindness to them would be to persuade them to leave it.

I find it utterly chilling that the UK government is making it increasingly difficult to have a rational discussion on Islam.

My Substack is likely to become significantly more popular in the UK. I have a cunning plan! I don’t think other Substack authors know what to do about this censorship, but I do!

My Substack could be the last lifeboat of rationality in a sea of useful idiot Islamophiles!

Starmer has a robotic hatred of Islamophobes.

SEE ALSO

BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER

I am struggling financially, because I was fired from my job for writing a book criticising Islam. If you have any spare funds, now would be a very good time to help me.

Paid subscribers receive the PDF of the Abrogated Koran ebook for free, and the PDFs of 3 additional ebooks. Having the PDF allows you to very easily do text searches for key words. I don’t think you will get anything like this anywhere else on the internet. Put a comment if you can prove me wrong.

It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

After becoming a paid subscriber, go to this article: “Paid subscribers receive…” via this link below. The second part of this article is unlocked for paid subscribers, and there are four “Download” buttons for the free ebooks:

SUPER PAID SUBSCRIBERS

If you are able to become a Super Subscriber (Founder), then as a thank you, you can download ALL of the ebooks at no additional cost.

After subscribing, the second part of this article below is unlocked for you, and it has all the “download” buttons:

BOOK DETAILS

The descriptions of all the books, and the links to order them are here:

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