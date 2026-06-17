Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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jon's avatar
jon
4h

All mainstream politicians should be banned on X .

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2 replies by Hellish 2050 and others
Stephen Brown's avatar
Stephen Brown
5h

I honestly don't think that the majority of Labour, Lib Dem, Green, SNP, Plaid and so called Conservative MPs have the intellectual capacity to be childish. They are just dangerously possessed with a warped globocommunist ideology, the extremities of the LGBTQ+ degeneracy and the influence of Islamic money and now, having been ruthlessly exposed by reality for more and more people to see what they hope to foist upon us, are lashing out in the only way they know how - totalitarianism.

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