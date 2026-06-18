Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Karl Pearce's avatar
Karl Pearce
44m

Must be an election they're needed to vote in soon? 🙄

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
44m

WTF? Outrageous!

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