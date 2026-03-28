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Kentucky Fried Chicken Canada Company

191 Creditview Road, Suite 100

Vaughan, Ontario

L4L 9T1

416-684-5200 May 8th, 2024

Dear Community Leaders,

RE: KFC Canada launching Halal Certified Chicken in Ontario

We are excited to inform you that effective May 15th, 2024, KFC Canada will be launching Halal certified chicken across KFC restaurants in Ontario (excluding Thunder Bay & Ottawa).

This initiative is a testament to our commitment to providing diverse and inclusive menu options for all our customers. As part of this launch, we have taken the following steps:

Ensured all chicken products are Halal Certified including but not limited to: chicken on the bone, chicken tenders, popcorn chicken, sandwiches, wings, etc.

Discontinued pork products at all KFC Locations (excluding establishments co-branded with Taco Bell)

Partnered with Halal suppliers such as Maple Lodge Farms, home of Canada’s #1 Halal brand, Zabiha Halal with long-standing experience delivering Halal products to the Muslim community

Trained Ontario restaurant staff on Halal operational procedures

Collaborated with KFC Canada Muslim team members on the Halal roll-out

Halal certified chicken will be available at KFC restaurants in Ontario starting May 15th, 2024, followed by the rest of Canada by year-end.

We sincerely appreciate your partnership and if you have any questions or would like further information, please feel free to reach out to:

Luqman Rabbani, R&D & Operations Manager, KFC Canada at:

luqman.rabbani@yum.com

Yours truly,

Kentucky Fried Chicken Canada Company

EMAIL

You could send an email to Luqman Rabani, and express your views:

luqman.rabbani@yum.com

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