Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
Mar 28

No wonder, their chicken isn't the greatest anymore. Now, they really did themselves in. I bought their chicken tenders for my Doggies. They got sick on them.

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Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
Mar 28

And, in recent news, a Canadian Government department sent out a policy, that during Ramadan, everyday government employees are now not allowed to drink coffee at the workplace, as it might upset a few Muslims. These people are nuts.

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