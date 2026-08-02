Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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grayhair's avatar
grayhair
27m

Excellent background on the "Reliance of the Traveler." Often referenced, but rarely introduced in detail as you do here. Thank you.

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