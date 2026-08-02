JONATHAN SACERDOTI ON X

Quote:

Now the video is finally out, I’ve been reminded of some of the looniest parts of the Oxford Islam debate, like this bit, when @Jacob_Rees_Mogg suggested that the West has only really benefitted from capitalism because of Islam.

Contrary to the popular myth that around 820 CE Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi single-handedly “gave us the advantage of numbers,” he did not invent the base-10 numerical system or the concept of zero; he actually adopted a pre-existing Hindu system that Indian mathematicians had already perfected centuries earlier.

While he was a brilliant polymath whose scholarship spanned astronomy, geography, and mathematics, his development of algebra was deeply rooted in the practical administrative needs of his court-supported environment. Under the patronage of the Abbasid Caliph al-Ma’mun, Al-Khwarizmi was tasked with creating a functional mathematical framework to handle the complex, rigid demands of Islamic law.

Indeed, if we are truly looking for the specifically Islamic influence in his work, it is found directly in his need to calculate the highly uneven, discriminatory inheritance quotas mandated by Sharia. Because Islamic jurisprudence explicitly dictates that a woman is legally entitled to only half the share of a man in parallel scenarios – such as a daughter receiving half of a son’s share – distributing an estate became a severe mathematical challenge when entangled with debts or deathbed gifts.

Al-Khwarizmi dedicated nearly half of his landmark book entirely to a dense “Book of Inheritance,” structuring dozens of chapters around these very constraints. He explicitly wrote these unequal shares into his mathematical equations, providing systematic instructions to ensure a son would always receive double the share of a daughter.

Ultimately, Al-Khwarizmi integrated the superior Indian number system into his new algebraic method not merely for abstract calculation, but to provide the exact tools necessary to execute these rigid, gender-skewed legal distributions with absolute mathematical precision.

Talk about clutching at straws, @Jacob_Rees_Mogg

/ end of the X post

ISLAMIC LAW

This is given in the classic book “Reliance of the Traveller”.

It is available online for free. However the formatting of online copies is quite muddled. It took me several weeks to tidy it up, and present it in the paperback form, available below. A4 page size, over 300 pages.

The rules relating to inheritance are covered, and I can confirm it can be quite complex, with numerous examples given.

BOOK: RELIANCE OF THE TRAVELLER

Umdat as-Salik wa ‘Uddat an-Nasik (Reliance of the Traveller and Tools of the Worshipper, also commonly known by its shorter title Reliance of the Traveller) is a classical manual of fiqh for the Shafi’i school of Islamic jurisprudence. The author of the main text is 14th-century scholar Shihabuddin Abu al-’Abbas Ahmad ibn an-Naqib al-Misri (AH 702-769 / AD 1302–1367)

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/-hellish-2050/reliance-of-the-traveller/paperback/product-ykjqr2.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/reliance-of-the-traveller/ebook/product-w4ynp4n.html

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