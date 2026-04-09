Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
Apr 9

I loved JD Vance's trip to Hungary. I am Hungarian and love Viktor Orban. GOD BLESS HIM +

He must WIN this Sunday, April 12, 2026.

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
Apr 9

What an inspiration 👏, what a difference in this American Administration compared to the Democratic losers that were elected before that.

Thank you America 🇺🇸

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