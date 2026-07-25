How Britain and Europe rely on Israeli defence tech, whatever their leaders say — Yuval Steinitz

THE MILITARY AND THEOLOGICAL BATTLES MUST BE COMPLIMENTARY

The Iron Dome missile defence system is very effective. However as discussed in the video, a small percentage of Iranian missiles did get through. Some lives were lost. Many more would have been, if it did not exist.

Iran still wants to destroy Israel. Their military capabilities have been significantly degraded. Unless their ideology is destroyed, they will keep bouncing back, and try again.

Israel will of course keep on developing ever more capable weapons systems. As of course it must. The threat does not remain static.

It must also enhance the ideological war too. Iran sees it as its sacred duty to destroy Israel. And they hope then the Mahdi will come. It all ties in to the end-time prophecies.

Somehow Iran must be persuaded that Israel is NOT illegitimate. And there is a possibility to achieve this, via a surprising source: the Koran itself!

It is not to say that they will ever befriend Jews, that may be a step too far. However, by examining the Koran we can see that it does indeed give legitimacy to the State of Israel.

How is that possible?

The Koran contains the word “Israel” 42 times. Usually as part of the phrase “The Children of Israel”. It includes the story of Moses. Rather garbled and with major omissions and some errors. Nevertheless it is there: Allah commanding Moses to lead the Children of Israel out of captivity. It describes the army of the Pharaoh drowning in the sea. It describes the eventual arrival in the promised land (the goodly abode). That, of course, being the land of Israel. It is there in the Koran, disjointed and incomplete. However no Muslim can deny that Allah commanded that the Children of Israel should live in the Land of Israel.

Any Muslim who opposes the existence of Israel does so contrary to the will of Allah, according to the Koran. This fact needs to become widely known and accepted.

I first came to this realisation some years ago, when examining the Koran and the occurrence of the word “Israel” in it. I was putting together the Abrogated Koran.

The realisation did hit me - that this fact could be a key to ceasing Islamic hostility against Israel. And so I wrote the book “Israel Justified Within The Koran”.

I subsequently found that several Muslims also recognise this fact. I have included some of their statements, and as it is now highlighting a core point, I changed the book tItle to “Allah is a Zionist”. Their message is not popular among other Muslims however!

BOOK: ALLAH IS A ZIONIST

According to the Koran, Moses is described leading the Children of Israel out of bondage and towards the Promised Land. To reside there. Importantly, those verses have not been abrogated, and so are as relevant today as when first revealed.

The Koran is believed by Muslims to be the eternal instructions sent by Allah. No Muslim can therefore argue that Israel should not exist. A Zionist is someone who believes that Israel has the right to exist. This includes Allah!

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/allah-is-a-zionist/paperback/product-m2zzv5m.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/allah-is-a-zionist/ebook/product-84yyvw9.html

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It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

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