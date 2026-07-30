Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Irene AEnglisc's avatar
Irene AEnglisc
1h

The UK will be an Islamic nation long before 2050, they already control government, education, the NHS, the police, the judicial system etc.. Not forgetting we have a Muslim King. I can see us being officially an Islamic country by 2035.

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1 reply by Hellish 2050
Irene AEnglisc's avatar
Irene AEnglisc
18m

People are so complacent, so trusting. I can't believe how many people there are who tell me that Zia Yusuf is a nice man. Just look at the duping delight grin that Yusuf does, if people aren't seeing through that, it's pretty depressing.

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